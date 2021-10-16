ANAHEIM, Calif. – Marcus Foligno sat in the penalty box longer than he played on the ice, but he still changed the game.

After a lengthy absence from a first-period confrontation, Foligno's return flipped the momentum to the Wild's side and he put the finishing touches on the comeback by scoring with 7.2 seconds to go to seal a 2-1 win over the Ducks on Friday night at Honda Center and open the season in memorable fashion.

Next up is another game Saturday at Los Angeles.

"Well-rested," Foligno said. "I'm going to be good tomorrow night, too, hopefully."

With time running out, Foligno latched onto a rebound in front with his back to the net, turned and hurled the puck behind Anaheim goalie Anthony Stolarz before falling to the ice, where he sprawled out like a snow angel to celebrate.

"I knew time's ticking down, so I didn't really want to move from the net," Foligno said. "I thought I might have had more body position if I kind of did a spin-o-rama, and I just got lucky."

Overall, Foligno played 13 minutes, 11 seconds — almost four minutes less than he was holed up in the penalty box, where he served 17 minutes.

Foligno was sent off late in the first period after a run-in with Anaheim's Max Jones.

After Foligno bumped into Jones to knock the Wild's net ajar and was then cross-checked by Jones, the two fought and even went back at each other after being separated.

That resulted in not only five-minute majors for both but also a 10-minute misconduct apiece. Foligno was also tagged with an interference minor for the incident with the net, resulting in a Ducks power play, but the cross-check by Jones went uncalled.

"When you throw a punch over a linesman, that's going to happen," Foligno said of the misconduct. "So, my fault there."

On the ensuing Anaheim power play, the Ducks converted just 17 seconds into the second period on a wrap-around by Jakob Silfverberg.

That lead held until the Wild finally answered back with its own power-play goal —and with Foligno back on the ice.

On his first shift since his stint in the penalty box, the Wild drew a power play on a Silfverberg hook and this time the team didn't waste the opportunity after blanking on its first two tries, including one in the first minute of the game.

Kevin Fiala, who led the Wild in power-play production last season, pounced on a deflected Mats Zuccarello pass at the back post with 2:25 to go in the second.

Kirill Kaprizov registered his first point of the season on the play with the secondary assist after feeding the puck to Zuccarello, who appeared to be trying to pass to Foligno in front of the net.

Instead, the puck caromed off Anaheim (and former Wild) defenseman Greg Pateryn and right to Fiala's stick.

The Wild went 1-for-5 with the man advantage and the Ducks were 1-for-4.

One of those penalty kills by the Wild came in the third period and featured goalie Cam Talbot's sharpest save of the game. He stretched his left skate out to get a piece of a Ryan Getzlaf shot from right in front of the crease, preserving the 1-1 tie.

"You just try to keep it out of your net and give us a chance to get that big one that Moose ended up getting," said Talbot, who notched 28 saves. Stolarz, who was starting in place of injured No. 1 John Gibson, had 41 stops on 43 shots — Foligno's clutch finish being the last one.

"He's a leader on our team," Wild coach Dean Evason said. "He goes to the net. He does all the right things and says all the right things. That's why we named him an assistant captain. He does that every night, and he brings that physicality. He also has a skill set that can score goals and make plays. Very valuable player on our hockey club."