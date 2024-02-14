WILD GAMEDAY

at Arizona Coyotes, Mullett Arena, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday

TV; radio: BSN; 100.3 FM

Pregame reading: The Wild beat the Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights on Monday.

Opening bell: The Wild and Coyotes are trending in opposite directions. After overcoming a fluky goal early in the first period, the Wild (24-23-5) prevailed 5-3 on Monday against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights for their third consecutive win. Earlier that evening, Arizona lost its sixth straight — a slide that's dropped the Coyotes (23-24-4) three points behind the Wild in the Western Conference playoff race. But Arizona dominated the Wild on Jan. 13, schooling them 6-0. "We have some revenge to do," G Filip Gustavsson said.

Watch him: RW Matt Boldy has been showcasing his goal-scoring and playmaking abilities. He has two goals and three assists over his last two games, a stretch in which his line with LW Kirill Kaprizov and C Joel Eriksson Ek has been a handful for the opposition. Boldy's seven shots on net vs. Vegas tied his season high, and he had another nine attempts either miss the net or get blocked. His authority in the offensive zone has been impressive.

Injuries: Wild LW Marcus Foligno (lower body), RW Pat Maroon (back) and D Jared Spurgeon (hip/back). Coyotes C Travis Boyd (torn pectoral muscle) and D Troy Stecher (lower body).

Forecast: Considering each side's recent track record, this matchup favors the Wild. Their top players are scoring, the team's special teams are contributing, and the Wild are getting stops when they need them most. But the Coyotes shouldn't be overlooked, not when they crushed the Wild in their previous meeting. This is a good test for the Wild; if they have the same commitment level that led them to victories against Vegas and Pittsburgh, they should be able to put more distance between them and Arizona.

