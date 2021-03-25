Nicky Stewart Owner, Comfort Candy

"I had high blood pressure and cholesterol, and didn't want to go on medication. I had been a vegetarian, and I cut out all dairy and eggs. The next time I went to the doctor, my levels were normal. I was almost as shocked as he was."

Louis Hunter Chef/owner, Trio Plant-Based

"Start with something once a day, and it will change the way you feel. It's a beautiful feeling. That's what fruits and vegetables do to your body. It's like exercise. The more you practice, the more it will become a habit."

Mykela Jackson Chef/owner, Keiko's Kitchen

"Becoming vegan changed my life, and I don't say that lightly. It opened a lot of doors, spiritually and mentally. I stress the fact that it's a process. It allows people to be their best selves and to put their best selves forward."

Name Name Where they are from

Text goes here please. Text goes Text goes here please. Text goes here please. Text goes here please Text goes here please. Text goes here please. Text goes here please please.xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx