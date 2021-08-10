It's been clear for a couple of months now that the White Sox are superior to the Twins this season, as a 19-game margin in the AL Central standings makes clear. But it's becoming more obvious with each meeting how lopsided that superiority has become, in such a short time.

Monday, it took five pitches for the difference to become unmistakable.

Tim Anderson hit that pitch from Beau Burrows into the front row of seats in left field, and the rout was already on. Eloy Jimenez hit a pair of home runs for the second consecutive day, Lucas Giolito limited the Twins to two hits over eight innings, and the White Sox poured it on in an 11-1 drubbing at Target Field.

Monday's blowout may have taken the Twins by surprise, given their three wins over the weekend in Houston, but it was remarkably typical for this matchup of former and future AL Central champions this season. Chicago has scored at least eight runs against the Twins seven times this season, the most ever in the rivalry's 61-year history. And the White Sox have limited Minnesota to three runs or fewer nine times; only in four seasons has that occurred more frequently — and there are still two games to come.

The contrast was jarring for a team that entered the season with back-to-back division titles, especially considering how young the Twins' tormentors are. Jimenez — who also homered twice on Sunday, against the Cubs — is only 24. Luis Robert, who doubled home an insurance run in the fifth inning, just turned 24. Yoan Moncada, who homered to center field in the ninth, is 26, while Giolito, who has now dominated the Twins three times this season, just turned 27.

The Twins' hopes of silencing Chicago's offense rested on Burrows, plucked off the waiver wire in June, and Edger Garcia, similarly rescued from waivers last month, plus Charlie Barnes, the lefthanded rookie facing a team of lefty-devouring hitters.

"The White Sox are a team that can throw nine right-handed hitters out there against any lefty starter," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli mulled before the game. "We just figured [starting Burrows] was the best way that it would work."

It didn't. After Anderson started the game with a homer, Burrows walked Cesar Hernandez and, after striking out Jose Abreu, served up Jimenez's first homer, which ricocheted off the limestone facing above the batter's eye in center field more than 450 feet away. Brian Goodwin doubled in the inning, too, and scored when Miguel Sano dropped a popup in short right field, a two-base error.

Burrows' second inning wasn't much better. Anderson singled, Hernandez walked again, and Jimenez launched one just inside the foul pole in left field.

Meanwhile, Gioloto suffocated any attempt to match Chicago's offense, getting lazy fly balls and routine grounders. The Twins' first hit came in the fifth inning, when they already trailed by eight runs, and Luis Arraez's single traveled barely 90 feet, bouncing off Giolito's leg, to the consternation of the White Sox. Sano erased Arraez with a double-play ball.

Sano got mild revenge by hitting a home run of his own off Giolito in the eighth inning, but it was little consolation for the Twins, who fell to 4-13 against the White Sox.