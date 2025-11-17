Where to get great NY style pizzas

This is classic New York-style pizza by the slice, served fast and without fuss. The downtown Minneapolis skyway locations are the very best safety net for workers in a lunch emergency. The Dinkytown Frank & Andrea location keeps late hours for a University of Minnesota-heavy clientele — sometimes until 3 a.m. — making it the obvious heir to Mesa’s late-night throne. The slices are wide and foldable, the toppings are plentiful, and the operation is built for volume. (And the Philly-style cheesesteaks are tops, too.)