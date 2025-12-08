3 bakeries for those special holiday breads

This shiny, braided loaf is the perfect balance of sweet and that heady spice of freshly ground cardamom. Being a German bakery, there are also several other holiday-specific offerings stocked daily. But this pulla is a standout for its bold abundance of cardamom and just the right amount of sugar on top. Plus, the enriched dough is tender, fluffy and just begging to be eaten immediately, smeared with butter or saved for tomorrow’s French toast.