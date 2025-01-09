The New York Times found one great slice in the Twin Cities. We’re here to say there’s more

The plate doesn’t even hold the slice, which spans 11 inches from handle to tip. But it’s not just size that makes this true New York pizza. The hand-tossed crust is paper-thin in the middle yet still bubbly. The sauce is housemade and heavy on oregano. The cheese, from a Pennsylvania farmer, imparts a dairy intensity that is unmatched locally. East Coast transplants say it takes like home. Note: Only order these by the slice here; whole pies are a different style entirely.