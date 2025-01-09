The New York Times has recently discovered that great slices of pizza can exist outside the five boroughs. One of their favorites just happens to be at Hello Pizza, Ann Kim’s Edina pizzeria that opened in 2012 with a slightly different concept than the wood-fired pies at her original Pizzeria Lola. Deck ovens meant she could re-create the pizza of her New York college years.
The New York Times found one great slice in the Twin Cities. We’re here to say there’s more
Sure, we’ll take the dangling pizza bait. Here are 9 restaurants beloved for their East Coast style.
The story, with the headline of “Where to Find Great New York Slices in 2025? You Might Be Surprised,” talked to Kim and several other U.S. chefs about sharing NYC’s slice culture with the wider world.
“People were dumbfounded by the fact that I was putting a slice back in the oven to crisp it up,” Kim said in the article. When she opened, some diners apparently hadn’t encountered the wide slices, warmed up to order and traditionally served on a white paper plate.
Minneapolis pizza fans had a swift and passionate response: Pizza by the slice has always been here, and the opportunities to fold up a good bite are only growing.
While Minnesota will always be the land of square-cut, thin-crust pies, there’s also a generation of pizza lovers with fond memories of folding up a big-as-your-head slice at Cossetta and waiting in late-night lines at Mesa. Even mall rats had Sbarro slices.
Pizza can be contentious, so we’re wading in to say, yes, there are decent slices outside of New York-style pizza outside of the city. And here are nine other slice shops in the Twin Cities area — in alphabetical order — that honor the style.
Andrea Pizza
The Gambino family, which hails from Philadelphia, has been making pizza for more than 50 years, and they’ve got the flavor and the mechanics honed to equal parts science and art. Saucy slices are foldable, greasy enough to dab with a napkin, and ready when you are. Even with fewer downtown workers in modern times, there’s a dependable line out of Andrea’s skyway location in Capella Tower.
1235 SE. 4th St., Mpls.; 225 S. 6th St., Mpls.; 811 LaSalle Av., Mpls.; 330 2nd Av. S., Mpls.; andreapizza.com
Broders' Cucina Italiana
We love a simple cheese slice at this casual deli and restaurant from the Broder family. The slices here even garner the discerning judgment of resident New Jerseyans, and delights our whole family on a regular basis. The cheese-to-sauce ratio, crusty chew — all it’s missing is a New York skyline.
2308 W. 50th St., Mpls., broders.com
Cossetta
Falling in love with a fat slice of Cossetta pizza is a St. Paul rite of passage. This Italian complex has grown mightily from the humble family business it was when it opened in 1911, but the pizza (and maybe a side of mostaccioli) is baked into the city’s DNA.
211 W. 7th St., St. Paul; cossettas.com
DeLeo Bros.
Steeped in nostalgia, DeLeo Bros.’ slice shop brings back the warm fuzzy memories of hitting the mall with friends after school and paying with allowance money. Fat slices with crusty cheese edges taste better after an intense battle with Donkey Kong.
Mall of America, 123 E. Broadway, Bloomington; deleobrotherspizza.com
ElMar’s New York Pizza
Its dedication to re-creating the beloved New York pie is so deep that ElMar’s installed an entire water filtration system to build a more authentic crust. The result is a foldable slice, loaded with toppings (if you wish), that’s reheated when ordered so the whole-milk, Wisconsin-made cheese edges crisp.
15725 37th Av. N., Plymouth, elmarsnypizza.com
Joey Nova’s Pizzeria
The plate doesn’t even hold the slice, which spans 11 inches from handle to tip. But it’s not just size that makes this true New York pizza. The hand-tossed crust is paper-thin in the middle yet still bubbly. The sauce is housemade and heavy on oregano. The cheese, from a Pennsylvania farmer, imparts a dairy intensity that is unmatched locally. East Coast transplants say it takes like home. Note: Only order these by the slice here; whole pies are a different style entirely.
5655 Manitou Road, Tonka Bay, joeynovas.com
Melt Pizza Co.
Melt is mostly a pan pizza draw with deep, thick crust, but every Monday and Tuesday, the Stillwater pizzeria dabbles in a New York style that’s captured our attention. Maybe part of the allure is because it’s only served by the slice sometimes. Seekers have to call the restaurant ahead of time to find out if slices are offered, but the ample size, balanced toppings and a sincere dedication to nailing this pizza style is worth the food adventure.
112 N. Main St., Stillwater; meltpizzacompany.com
Mesa
There’s a distinctive camaraderie when waiting in line late at night for a slice at Mesa Pizza. The Dinkytown location has long been the place where students can save themselves from a rough morning, with a hearty slice covered in their favorite toppings. Both this and the W. Lake Street location are popular for affordable eats and generous hours. Dinkytown serves until 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights.
1323 SE. 4th St., Mpls.; 1440 W. Lake St., Mpls.; mesapizzamn.com
Pino’s Pizza & Pasta
Undoubtedly, if the building that houses Pino’s magically sprang into life, it would speak emphatically with its hands. Humble and wholesome, and scented like oregano, this White Bear Lake spot is where to order from after the kids’ big game, or grab a couple slices on your way.
2018 E. County Road F, White Bear Lake; pinospizzaatwhitebearlake.com
Honorary slice shout-out to Downtown Pizza Luce for being a late-night savior since 1993 for many a First Ave or Fine Line showgoers. It’s not New York-style, but it’s a Minneapolis MVP slice all the same.
