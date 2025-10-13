Where does DWI enforcement stand in Minnesota amid reports of faulty alcohol breath tests?

Every breath test for blood alcohol concentration that’s used in court in Minnesota is done on a DataMaster machine. They are used by every county, and there are 220 of them in the state. The instrument has a dry gas cylinder with a known alcohol concentration that is used as a control to make sure the alcohol reading off the breath test is correct. The machine is used repeatedly with the same gas cylinder and is typically sent back for maintenance and recertified annually before being put back in the field.