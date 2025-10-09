Faulty breath test may have compromised DWI charges in at least three counties

DULUTH – Dozens of alcohol breath tests conducted by law enforcement in at least three Minnesota counties may have been compromised because of operator error, state officials said.
More than 70 tests in Aitkin County, 45 in Winona County and 13 in Chippewa County incorrectly used a DataMaster instrument to test blood alcohol content over varying periods of time, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA). A control piece of equipment was installed incorrectly.
In at least one case, fourth-degree drunken-driving charges against a man were recently dismissed by the Aitkin County Attorney’s Office because of the mistake. In court documents, County Attorney James Ratz said the error compromised the “validity and accuracy” of the test results.
“The Aitkin County Attorney’s Office has reviewed your case and has determined to dismiss your case in the interest of justice,” he wrote.
Twin Cities-based defense attorney Chuck Ramsay said he noticed the inconsistency for two of his clients who were given breath tests and charged in Aitkin County.
“I looked at the data and realized something was wonky there,” he said.
It’s one of his clients who had his charges dismissed, though Ramsay said he believes there are grounds to toss all of them.
The BCA hadn’t been notified that any other counties are affected, officials said in an email. Ramsay, however, said he has found more. In Hennepin County, he found upward of 90 allegedly faulty test results, and Olmsted County has a handful, he said.