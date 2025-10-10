Greater Minnesota

As questions loom over data, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says its alcohol breath tests are not faulty

Olmsted County learned late Friday that it might have some compromised test results.

By Christa Lawler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 10, 2025 at 11:09PM
In Winona County, preliminary breath tests used in the field had the wrong piece inserted, potentially nullifying results for 45 tests, according to Sheriff Ron Ganrude. (Seth Wenig/The Associated Press)

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is refuting claims made by a Twin Cities attorney that it has used faulty data from in-house breath tests to charge people with DWIs.

There’s no problem with Hennepin County’s machines, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Megan Larson. “We’ve double- and triple-checked,” she said Friday.

State officials recently confirmed that breath tests in some counties were questionable because staffers were using the wrong control cylinders to measure alcohol content. In other cases, data may have been entered incorrectly.

But in Hennepin County, according to Larson, the correct cylinders were in place and the data was entered correctly.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said earlier this week that results in three counties — Aitkin, Winona and Chippewa — were potentially compromised. Defense attorney Chuck Ramsay said he also found cases in Hennepin County that used faulty testing.

Olmsted County Attorney Michael Walters said he found out Friday from the BCA that there might be a problem with their DataMaster breath tests conducted between July 7 and Sept. 5.

“We’re going to look into it immediately,” he said.

In August, Ramsay noted that breath tests for two of his clients charged with drunken driving in Aitkin County had mismarked serial numbers on a control cylinder in a DataMaster instrument used to check blood alcohol concentration.

“Our office continues to work diligently on addressing this matter,” a spokesperson for the Aitkin County Attorney’s Office said in an email Friday. “We have sent out the required notices on all of the impacted cases and are reviewing each of those cases.”

The Aitkin County Attorney’s Office dismissed charges for at least one of the drivers because the accuracy of the test was compromised, according to court documents.

Ramsay shared a filing from the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office on Friday rescinding a client’s license revocation, citing the data entry error on the control cylinder in Aitkin County.

In Winona County, the control cylinder for a portable test was accidentally used on an in-office machine, resulting in 45 compromised tests, according to Sheriff Ron Ganrude. He said they took the matter seriously and that charges filed with the potentially faulty data will be dismissed. They have already implemented new protocols, Ganrude said.

Christa Lawler

Duluth Reporter

Christa Lawler covers Duluth and surrounding areas for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the North Report newsletter at www.startribune.com/northreport.

