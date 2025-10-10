As questions loom over data, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says its alcohol breath tests are not faulty

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is refuting claims made by a Twin Cities attorney that it has used faulty data from in-house breath tests to charge people with DWIs.
There’s no problem with Hennepin County’s machines, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Megan Larson. “We’ve double- and triple-checked,” she said Friday.
State officials recently confirmed that breath tests in some counties were questionable because staffers were using the wrong control cylinders to measure alcohol content. In other cases, data may have been entered incorrectly.
But in Hennepin County, according to Larson, the correct cylinders were in place and the data was entered correctly.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said earlier this week that results in three counties — Aitkin, Winona and Chippewa — were potentially compromised. Defense attorney Chuck Ramsay said he also found cases in Hennepin County that used faulty testing.
Olmsted County Attorney Michael Walters said he found out Friday from the BCA that there might be a problem with their DataMaster breath tests conducted between July 7 and Sept. 5.
“We’re going to look into it immediately,” he said.
In August, Ramsay noted that breath tests for two of his clients charged with drunken driving in Aitkin County had mismarked serial numbers on a control cylinder in a DataMaster instrument used to check blood alcohol concentration.