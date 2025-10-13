What to make of ‘A Precarious State,’ the new film that sees Minneapolis through a dark lens

Coming one month before a city election that could tip the balance of power in Minneapolis City Hall, a new documentary from former KARE-11 anchor Rick Kupchella paints a dark picture of the state’s largest city while taking aim at several City Council members on issues ranging from taxes to commercial real estate, migration to the city’s business climate.
Billed as a public education campaign, the film, “A Precarious State,” has drawn some 300,000 views on YouTube and aired statewide on ABC affiliates last week as a paid advertisement.
Asked if it was released to influence city elections, Kupchella, in an interview with the Minnesota Star Tribune, said it wasn’t, but he also said it was necessary to release the film while it was still relevant.
The film doesn’t interview or mention Mayor Jacob Frey, who’s battling several challengers for a third term, but a woman who appeared in the documentary told the Star Tribune she agreed to be in at after she was told it would portray Frey in a positive light.
Kupchella won’t say who paid for the film, though he did tell the Forum of Fargo-Moorhead that it was produced with the help of “business and community leaders.” He said donors weren’t eager to come forward publicly in today’s supercharged political climate. “I think it’s a very important story that we uncovered here,” he said in an interview.
Here’s what to know if you watch:
Crime statistics and police funding
A graphic video of a 2024 gun battle at 19th Street and Nicollet Avenue airs several times as Kupchella or others quoted in the film say the city is run by gangs, that there’s “open warfare on the streets” and that the gun battle is “the new normal.”
To back up the crime claims, he points to rises since 2019 in homicides, motor vehicle theft, and vandalism, but he omits other categories of crime, including burglary, which has fallen 19% since 2019.