Q: We want to get a kitten. There are so many in the shelter right now. What should we look for to make sure we choose a healthy one?

A: It is kitten season. Here are some tips on choosing a healthy baby.

Look for overall good health and vitality: a kitten that is sleek and solid, not too thin and not too chubby. Kittens with ribs showing or a pot belly may be suffering from malnutrition or internal parasites. Both are fixable, but they may be external signs of poor overall health.

Speaking gently and caressing softly, go over each kitten's entire body from nose to tail. Pay special attention to the following areas:

Fur and skin. Skin should be clean, covered with a glossy fur coat. Part the hairs and look for signs of fleas. A heavy load of them could signal that the kitten is anemic.

Ears. They should look clean inside with only a small amount of wax. Head shaking and dark buildup resembling coffee grounds are signs of ear mites. They're treatable but easily spread to other pets, so be aware that they may all need treatment.

Eyes. Look for clear, bright eyes without runny discharge.

Nose. It should be clean and slightly moist, with no discharge.

Mouth. Gums should be a healthy pink, with no redness at the base of the teeth. Teeth should be white and free of tartar buildup. Coughing, sneezing and difficulty in breathing are signs of serious illness.

Tail. The area around the tail should be clean and dry, with no fecal material stuck to it.

As soon as you get your new kitten, even if she looks healthy, take her to a veterinarian for a checkup. It should be the beginning of a beautiful friendship for all of you.

Do you have a pet question? Send it to askpetconnection@gmail.com or visit Facebook.com/DrMartyBecker.