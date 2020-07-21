Next for the Vikings
Tentative schedule for training camp
Thursday: Rookies, quarterbacks and select veterans report to TCO Performance Center in Eagan.
July 28: Training camp opens for all players at TCO.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Motorsports
Indianapolis 500 attendance limited to 25% capacity
Attendance will be limited to 25% capacity for the Indianapolis 500 and spectators will be required to wear face coverings at "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing."
Lynx
Seattle unanimous No. 1 in WNBA power poll; Lynx 8th
The Seattle Storm are healthy to begin the season with Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird back in the lineup and sit atop the preseason Associated Press WNBA poll.
Sports
Maeda throws scare into Twins by hitting Donaldson with pitch
"I thought that was the end of the world for me, really," pitcher Kenta Maeda joked afterward. "I couldn't have done anything worse."
Twins
Reusse: Twins riding easy schedule to playoffs? Stop and think for a minute
Solid pitching teams will have a greater advantage than normal over hard-hitting teams in this 60-game season. And the 2019 Twins won 101 games as a hitting team
Vikings
NFL planning to allow social justice decals on helmets
The NFL is planning to allow players to have decals on the back of their helmets bearing names or initials of victims of systemic racism…