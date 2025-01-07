If you see Parker Romo’s missing package of Vikings gear, please return it to him

Parker Romo’s breakthrough NFL season is over. And he would like his stuff, please.
The former Minnesota Vikings kicker says he hasn’t received “an invaluable” package sent to him from the team which contains his uniform and other memorabilia.
The kicker who helped keep the Minnesota Vikings afloat for four weeks this season while starter Will Reichard nursed an injury is going through what many of us experience in everyday life: a highly-anticipated package sent to him has gone missing.
On Monday, Romo posted on X that FedEx had “lost a package” the Vikings sent to his house. A picture he posted with package tracking information appears to show a shipment departing a FedEx location in St. Paul last month. In it contains all his gear from the Vikings, including his helmet, jersey and a game ball. “The stuff is invaluable to me and I would appreciate the extra efforts to finding this box,” he wrote.
A FedEx representative wasn’t immediately available for comment Monday night.
The team helped resurrect his career, and he helped the team get in contention for the NFC’s No. 1 seed spot before the Vikings lost Sunday to the Detroit Lions.
Romo’s time with the Vikings was brief but successful. He hit 11 of 12 field goals and seven of eight extra points in four games before Reichard returned to the field and Romo was waived. He scored all 12 of the Vikings’ points in a close win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, his NFL debut.
Before joining the Vikings midseason, Romo’s career was on life support. He was working at a golf course in Arkansas after being signed and released by four teams – including the Vikings – without making a regular season appearance.
He has since landed on the New England Patriots’ practice squad.
