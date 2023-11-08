Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs has added NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors to the NFL's most unlikely of weeks this season.

Acquired in a trade with Arizona on Oct. 31 and prepared only to back up rookie Jaren Hall five days later, Dobbs instead replaced the injured Hall early in the second quarter, gave up a safety and two lost fumbles early and then led the Vikings to a season-high 31 points in a 31-28 upset win in Atlanta.

Dobbs threw for 158 yards, two touchdowns – including the game-winner with 22 seconds left — and no interceptions while running for a career-high 66 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown and a 22-yard scramble on fourth-and-7 on the game-winning drive. He also became the first player in NFL history to have three total touchdowns in back-to-back weeks with two different teams.

The Vikings have won NFC Player of the Week three times in the last four weeks. Linebacker Jordan Hicks and safety Camryn Bynum won defensive player of the week in Weeks 6-7, respectively.