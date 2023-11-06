Learning on the fly, Dobbs leads Vikings to last-minute win
Just-acquired QB Joshua Dobbs, replacing injured rookie starter Jaren Hall, crammed days worth of preparation into only a few minutes and then guided the Vikings to an improbable 31-28 comeback win in Atlanta.
5 extra points: Dynamic Dobbs; defense thrives, survives poor punt
Early analysis is the Vikings pulled off a heist getting Joshua Dobbs for a low draft pick. The defense played well but got tired, and a poor punt came close to costing the team a memorable victory.
Reusse on the agony of Fleck's Gophers, ecstasy of Dobbs' Vikings
Columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look at two games that were very similar — but which elicited extremely different emotions if you're a Minnesota football fan.
Souhan: 'What's up, y'all?' Dobbs introduces himself with quite a win.
Joshua Dobbs didn't know how to address many of his teammates when he took over at quarterback midway through Sunday's game. "I knew a lot of first names, and nicknames," he said.
Powell battles through cramps to score Vikings' decisive TD
Journeyman receiver Brandon Powell made the winning TD catch in the closing seconds in front of more than a dozen family members.
Vikings lose Akers to Achilles injury, two players to concussions
The Vikings continued piling up injuries during their victory in Atlanta and dipped into their depth at the start of the game when Christian Darrisaw's groin injury kept him sidelined.
Vikings rookie QB Hall leaves first start with concussion
A hard hit in the first quarter knocked Jaren Hall out of the game against the Falcons. Newly acquired QB Joshua Dobbs is in. Later in the first half, receiver K.J. Osborn left with a concussion too.
Three keys to the Vikings' 31-28 win against the Falcons
Five days after joining the Vikings, quarterback Joshua Dobbs led three touchdown drives in a comeback victory in Atlanta.
Podcast: Joshua Dobbs runs wild, leads Vikings to win over Falcons
Ben Goessling joins Andrew Krammer from Atlanta to recap Dobbs' performance and mobility, coach Kevin O'Connell's leadership and the direction of this NFC playoff contender.
Gallery: Vikings defeat Falcons 31-28
Joshua Dobbs played three quarters at quarterback after Jaren Hall suffered a concussion, finding Brandon Powell for a go-ahead touchdown pass with 22 seconds left.
Falcons still evaluating QBs Taylor Heinicke, Desmond Ridder after loss to Vikings
Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith said his decision to start Taylor Heinicke at quarterback in place of Desmond Ridder this week was not a permanent one.
