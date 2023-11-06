Newly acquired Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs ran into the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown in the third quarter. He wasn’t done with his second-
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Newly acquired Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs ran into the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown in the third quarter. He wasn’t done with his second-half heroics, though.

Learning on the fly, Dobbs leads Vikings to last-minute win

5:50am
Just-acquired QB Joshua Dobbs, replacing injured rookie starter Jaren Hall, crammed days worth of preparation into only a few minutes and then guided the Vikings to an improbable 31-28 comeback win in Atlanta.
Previously little-used Vikings receiver Trishton Jackson had a big impact Sunday by catching Joshua Dobbs’ tying two-point conversion pass in the th

5 extra points: Dynamic Dobbs; defense thrives, survives poor punt

32 minutes ago
Early analysis is the Vikings pulled off a heist getting Joshua Dobbs for a low draft pick. The defense played well but got tired, and a poor punt came close to costing the team a memorable victory.
Reusse on the agony of Fleck's Gophers, ecstasy of Dobbs' Vikings
Daily Delivery

Reusse on the agony of Fleck's Gophers, ecstasy of Dobbs' Vikings

40 minutes ago
Columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look at two games that were very similar — but which elicited extremely different emotions if you're a Minnesota football fan.
Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) breaks loose from the defense and scores a touchdown in the third quarter.

Souhan: 'What's up, y'all?' Dobbs introduces himself with quite a win.

6:24am
Joshua Dobbs didn't know how to address many of his teammates when he took over at quarterback midway through Sunday's game. "I knew a lot of first names, and nicknames," he said.
Vikings guard Dalton Risner picked up receiver Brandon Powell after Powell’s go-ahead, 6-yard touchdown catch with 22 seconds remaining Sunday in At

Powell battles through cramps to score Vikings' decisive TD

November 5
Journeyman receiver Brandon Powell made the winning TD catch in the closing seconds in front of more than a dozen family members.
Vikings running back Cam Akers had eight carries for 25 yards against the Falcons before leaving in the third quarter with an injury.

Vikings lose Akers to Achilles injury, two players to concussions

6:54am
The Vikings continued piling up injuries during their victory in Atlanta and dipped into their depth at the start of the game when Christian Darrisaw's groin injury kept him sidelined.
Vikings rookie quarterback Jaren Hall (16) sustained a concussion while trying to run for the end zone on a third down in the first quarter.

Vikings rookie QB Hall leaves first start with concussion

November 5
A hard hit in the first quarter knocked Jaren Hall out of the game against the Falcons. Newly acquired QB Joshua Dobbs is in. Later in the first half, receiver K.J. Osborn left with a concussion too.
Vikings
November 5
Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs picked up 66 rushing yards on seven scrambles. On four of seven runs, he gained a first down or touchdown.

Three keys to the Vikings' 31-28 win against the Falcons

Five days after joining the Vikings, quarterback Joshua Dobbs led three touchdown drives in a comeback victory in Atlanta.
Vikings
November 5
Podcast: Joshua Dobbs runs wild, leads Vikings to win over Falcons

Podcast: Joshua Dobbs runs wild, leads Vikings to win over Falcons

Ben Goessling joins Andrew Krammer from Atlanta to recap Dobbs' performance and mobility, coach Kevin O'Connell's leadership and the direction of this NFC playoff contender.
Photography
November 5
Vikings quarterbacks Joshua Dobbs, left, and Jaren Hall, right, warmed up before Sunday’s game in Atlanta. Hall didn’t make it out of the first qu

Gallery: Vikings defeat Falcons 31-28

Joshua Dobbs played three quarters at quarterback after Jaren Hall suffered a concussion, finding Brandon Powell for a go-ahead touchdown pass with 22 seconds left.
Nfl
November 5
Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) celebrated during the second half of Sunday’s game against the Vikings, his old team.

Falcons still evaluating QBs Taylor Heinicke, Desmond Ridder after loss to Vikings

Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith said his decision to start Taylor Heinicke at quarterback in place of Desmond Ridder this week was not a permanent one.