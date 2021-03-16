Stalwart guard Joe Thuney's reported five-year, $80 million deal on Monday to transition from the Patriots to the Chiefs means the Vikings will not be making the NFL's biggest free-agent splash on the offensive line.

But there's still plenty of ink yet to set and dry this week as NFL free agency gets underway and the Vikings, toeing the $182.5 million salary cap, contend for talent to repair the many holes in last year's 7-9 roster.

You'll see them linked to many names at positions of need.The Vikings were among the teams "interested" in Thuney. They've placed a call on Orlando Brown Jr., according to a league source, as the Ravens tackle seeks a trade.

Beyond the offensive and defensive lines, the Vikings could make moves to address cornerback, safety and receiver, where a veteran addition would further bolster the group around Justin Jefferson.

"There's some holes we need to try to address on the offensive side," general manager Rick Spielman said last week. "But I also know we have to be more competitive from a personnel standpoint on the defensive side."

Expect the secondary to get a couple new faces after the Vikings had its worst pass defense last season under coach Mike Zimmer, allowing 7.9 yards per attempt.

Among the top free-agent corners is Cincinnati's William Jackson III, a 2016 first-round pick who was drafted when new Vikings senior defensive assistant Paul Guenther was the Bengals defensive coordinator. The 28-year-old Jackson deflected 41 passes in four years, and could step into a starting role.

He's one of many ex-Bengals defenders available with connections to the Vikings coaching staff, joining other free agent corners Darqueze Dennard and Dre Kirkpatrick – also first-round picks by Zimmer and Guenther defenses.

At safety, the departure of Vikings free agent Anthony Harris appears imminent. Free-agent safeties with connections to the coaching staff include the Raiders' Erik Harris, Cowboys' Xavier Woods, and Bengals' Shawn Williams.

The Vikings' lower-level free agents could feel the pinch. As of Monday, according to league sources, the team had yet to tender any of their restricted free agents — receiver Chad Beebe, defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo and running back Mike Boone. With a minimum tender value of $2.1 million, the Vikings are expected to let those players hit the open market on Wednesday with the possibility of re-signing them for less.

All NFL free agents could begin negotiating with other teams on Monday morning, but they can't officially sign until 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Here are some players who could get a look from the Vikings through free agency or trades.

DEFENSIVE ENDS

Carl Lawson (Bengals): A 2017 fourth-round pick by Paul Guenther's Bengals, with 8.5 sacks as a rookie.

Trey Hendrickson (Saints): Coming off a breakout year with a career-high 13.5 sacks.

Bud Dupree (Steelers): The 2015 first-round pick had 39.5 sacks in six seasons for Pittsburgh.

Carlos Dunlap (Seahawks): The 32-year-old longtime Bengals pass rusher is a free agent after requesting a trade last fall.

DEFENSIVE TACKLES

Sheldon Rankins

Sheldon Rankins (Saints): A menace up the middle, he has 17.5 sacks and 44 quarterback hits in five seasons.

Kawann Short (Panthers): The 32-year-old former Pro Bowler has played in just five games the past two years because of injuries.

Adam Butler (Patriots): The 6-foot-5-inch productive pass rusher had 10 sacks over the last two seasons.

Mike Daniels (Bengals): The ex-Packers defensive tackle is coming off an elbow injury and could be a bargain addition.

OFFENSIVE GUARDS

Trai Turner (Chargers): Five-time Pro Bowler was released by Los Angeles after appearing in nine games last season, missing time with a groin injury.

Lane Taylor (Packers): Taylor, 31, played well before season-ending biceps and knee injuries in back-to-back seasons.

Nick Easton (Saints): Ex-Vikings center/guard was released by New Orleans after starting 15 games in two seasons.

Brian Winters (Bills): Started 16 games at guard for the Jets in 2018 under current Vikings offensive line coach Rick Dennison.

RECEIVERS

Cordarrelle Patterson is a former Viking.

John Brown (Bills): The 30-year-old speedster would provide another deep threat to the Vikings receiver corps. He's had two 1,000-yard seasons in seven years.

Keelan Cole (Jaguars): Coming off a career-high 55 catches and five touchdowns with three different starting quarterbacks. He was coached by new Vikings WRs coach Keenan McCardell.

Golden Tate (Giants): The ex-Lions receiver had some decent games against the Vikings. Entering his 12th season, he could bring reliability to a young receiver corps.

Cordarrelle Patterson (Bears): The Vikings' former first-round pick is a free agent again after rushing for a career-high 232 yards for Chicago last season.

CORNERBACKS

Shaquill Griffin (Seahawks): A four-year starter for Seattle coming off a career-high three interceptions last season. The 25-year-old Pro Bowler is expected to get a big-time payday.

William Jackson III (Bengals): The former first-round pick by Guenther's Bengals is also in line to cash in after deflecting 41 passes in his first four seasons.

Casey Hayward (Chargers): Cut by Los Angeles this month, the ex-Packers cornerback could fit a Vikings secondary that needs versatile veterans.

Justin Coleman (Lions): Cut by the Lions this month, Coleman was once a Vikings' undrafted free agent signing in 2015.

SAFETIES

Tre Boston tackles Vikings running back Dalvin Cook in a November game.

Tre Boston (Panthers): A solid free safety who could help the Vikings' deep coverage after getting released by the Panthers last month.

Erik Harris (Raiders): Started 26 games for Guenther's Raiders the past two years while serving as a core special teams contributor.

Will Parks (Broncos): The Vikings tried a couple times last year to acquire Parks, who was a Broncos draft pick under Gary Kubiak in 2016. Parks, 26, is a free agent again.

Shawn Williams (Bengals): Williams, who turns 30 in May, developed into a starter after he was a third-round pick by Zimmer's Bengals in 2013.

TRADE POSSIBILITIES

OT Orlando Brown Jr. (Ravens): Baltimore's massive right tackle wants a trade to play left tackle. The Vikings happen to need a new left tackle after cutting Riley Reiff. The Vikings made an initial call to his representatives last week.

DT Geno Atkins (Bengals): Zimmer references Atkins almost every time he needs a superior comparison for interior defensive linemen. Atkins will reportedly be traded or cut ahead of his 12th season.

CB Stephon Gilmore (Patriots): How's this for a splash? The 30-year-old former All-Pro corner was reportedly available last fall before the trade deadline. He may be again to a team willing to pay him.