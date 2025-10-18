Black workers bear the brunt of a stagnant U.S. job market

“Black women are more likely than any demographic group to be enrolled in higher education, represent the highest-growing group of entrepreneurs and disproportionately serve as breadwinners for our families,” U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., wrote in a Sept. 8 letter to Fed Chair Jerome Powell. “When coupled with the fact that job openings and hires decreased overall since July 2024, you should see the current economic outlook as a glaring red flag that forbodes danger for the entire country.”