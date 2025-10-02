Shutdown adds more uncertainty for anxious federal workers

For Ted Gostomski, a Wisconsin-based biologist studying the Great Lakes region, the federal government shutdown adds to the uncertainty he has felt about his job since President Donald Trump took office.
“Everybody’s worried,” said Gostomski, whose office, deemed nonessential, closed Wednesday as the government shutdown took effect.
Similar scenes played out in federal offices across Minnesota and the rest of the country on Wednesday. Government shutdowns trigger furloughs for all federal employees, except those in essential roles.
Federal workers are not strangers to periodic budget cuts and layoffs. But this shutdown, following on the heels of Trump’s cuts earlier this year to the federal workforce, has workers more on edge given the president’s promise to use the shutdown to further downsize the government.
While federal workers traditionally have been paid when the government reopens, Sen. Tina Smith, a Democrat from Minnesota, said their pocketbooks are affected now: “That’s a real cash flow issue for people.”
More concerning, she said, are Trump’s statements around downsizing during the shutdown.
“That would be illegal,” Smith said.
Trump said this week that he believes enacting cuts during the shutdown are within his authority.