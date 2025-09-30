Here’s what happens in Minnesota if the federal government shuts down

The federal government is on the verge of a shutdown, as Democrats push to reverse Medicaid cuts that Republicans enacted earlier this year.
The deadline for the two parties to strike some sort of deal is at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, and talks between the White House and congressional leaders on Monday afternoon achieved little progress. Some federal workers in Minnesota could have to go to work without pay, while certain services might be stopped if the government shuts down.
But the shutdown could also have more significant consequences. The Office of Management and Budget has warned that mass layoffs via reduction in force notices could go out to federal workers who are in programs or projects that aren’t fully funded, as well as those that are not in line with President Donald Trump’s priorities.
Here’s what to know about the shutdown and how it could affect Minnesota:
What will happen to federal employees in Minnesota?
Minnesota is home to about 20,000 federal workers, or 35,000 when you factor in contractor positions, postal workers and members of the military, according to the Minnesota Federal Executive Board.
Federal employees in Minnesota “will not only be without temporary income as a result of a shutdown, but it is threatened that they will be without their federal careers permanently,” Ruark Hotopp, the national vice president of AFGE District 8, which represents many of the state’s federal employees, said in an email.
Hotopp said he does not yet know how many employees could be affected by layoffs in the state.
Tanna Morse, the president of AFGE Local 3129, a union that represents Social Security employees in Minnesota, said SSA employees would have to work without getting paid until a shutdown is over because they are considered “essential” employees.