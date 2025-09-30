News & Politics

Here’s what happens in Minnesota if the federal government shuts down

Some federal workers in Minnesota could see layoff notices, while certain services might be stopped if the government shuts down.

By Sydney Kashiwagi

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 30, 2025 at 10:00AM
The Capitol is seen during rainy weather just days before federal money runs out which could trigger a government shutdown, in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. (J. Scott Applewhite/The Associated Press)

The federal government is on the verge of a shutdown, as Democrats push to reverse Medicaid cuts that Republicans enacted earlier this year.

The deadline for the two parties to strike some sort of deal is at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, and talks between the White House and congressional leaders on Monday afternoon achieved little progress. Some federal workers in Minnesota could have to go to work without pay, while certain services might be stopped if the government shuts down.

But the shutdown could also have more significant consequences. The Office of Management and Budget has warned that mass layoffs via reduction in force notices could go out to federal workers who are in programs or projects that aren’t fully funded, as well as those that are not in line with President Donald Trump’s priorities.

Here’s what to know about the shutdown and how it could affect Minnesota:

What will happen to federal employees in Minnesota?

Minnesota is home to about 20,000 federal workers, or 35,000 when you factor in contractor positions, postal workers and members of the military, according to the Minnesota Federal Executive Board.

Federal employees in Minnesota “will not only be without temporary income as a result of a shutdown, but it is threatened that they will be without their federal careers permanently,” Ruark Hotopp, the national vice president of AFGE District 8, which represents many of the state’s federal employees, said in an email.

Hotopp said he does not yet know how many employees could be affected by layoffs in the state.

Tanna Morse, the president of AFGE Local 3129, a union that represents Social Security employees in Minnesota, said SSA employees would have to work without getting paid until a shutdown is over because they are considered “essential” employees.

She believes the plan is to permanently fire all non-essential federal employees to shrink the size of the federal government.

“This time around we believe the administration will try to fire everybody not considered ‘essential,’” Morse said.

What services will continue?

All post offices will remain open for normal business because the U.S. Postal Service is an independent entity mostly funded by its product sales and services.

Related Coverage

The Minnesota Department of Human Services, which administers Medicaid, also anticipates the program will continue because it’s an essential service.

Minnesotans will also continue to receive Social Security benefits, as well as Social Security Disability Insurance and Supplemental Security income payments, the Social Security Administration confirmed.

What about the National Guard?

Minnesota is home to 13,000 members of the National Guard, and in the event of a shutdown, trainings, exercises and other events would be rescheduled.

Federal civilian and dual-status employees of the Minnesota National Guard could be furloughed without pay during a shutdown, said Army Maj. Andrea Tsuchiya, state public affairs officer at the Minnesota National Guard.

Any furloughed personnel would be required to receive back pay once they return.

Will a shutdown affect air travel?

Air traffic controllers and TSA workers will be required to work but go without pay.

That said, during the partial 2018 to 2019 shutdown, the lapse in pay resulted in an increase in TSA agents calling in sick, causing delays at airports.

How are the state, cities preparing for a possible shutdown?

City of Minneapolis spokesperson Allen Henry said officials are confident they have the cash flow to keep programs that rely on federal funds flowing temporarily, “but a prolonged shutdown will be harmful to our residents.”

In St. Paul, the city has been planning “for several different scenarios of federal funding disruptions” since January, city spokesperson Jennifer Lor said.

Lor said the city has “executed several key grant contracts in the last week” to ensure there are no gaps in funding.

Those grants include several that fund affordable housing development, homelessness programs and support the Right Track internship program.

Minnesota Management and Budget has activated a statewide team to track and manage possible impacts to state programs that receive federal funding, said spokesperson Patrick Hogan.

What do members of Minnesota’s delegation have to say about the shutdown?

Democrats have criticized Republicans for not being willing to negotiate on the spending plan. They want to extend Affordable Care Act tax credits and reverse cuts to Medicaid.

“Republicans control the White House, the Senate and the House of Representatives, and now they are threatening to shut down the government if we don’t give them a blank check to do whatever they want,” said U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, who plans to vote against the government funding bill in the Senate this week unless Republicans negotiate with Democrats.

“They are pushing through a partisan bill that does nothing to lower health care costs for my constituents, and I’m not going to help them do it,” Smith said.

It’s not clear how U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar will vote this week, but she supported a recent Democratic proposal.

“Americans deserve a serious negotiation to keep the government open and give Americans some relief from skyrocketing costs, especially for health care. There is a path forward, but the President needs to work in good faith to find solutions,” Klobuchar said in a statement.

Republicans are gearing up to lay the blame on Democrats for shutting down government by not giving them the votes needed to pass the bill.

The House passed its version of the spending bill earlier this month.

Rep. Tom Emmer said in a recent interview on Fox9 that it will cost Democrats politically if government shuts down. Rep. Pete Stauber said in a statement that if a shutdown happens, it’s because Democrats prioritized special interests over the American people.

Minnesota Star Tribune reporters Christopher Magan and Dee DePass contributed to this report.

about the writer

about the writer

Sydney Kashiwagi

Washington Correspondent

Sydney Kashiwagi is a Washington Correspondent for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

Twin Cities Suburbs

Bloomington mulls ‘complex’ plan to fund $432 million Mall of America water park

card image

Mall property taxes could help fund the project. If the city approves the plan, construction on the Mystery Cove water park would begin this spring.

News & Politics

Here’s what happens in Minnesota if the federal government shuts down

card image

News & Politics

Justice Department sues Minnesota over immigrant sanctuary policies

card image