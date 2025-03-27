U.S. Bank Stadium keeps its lid for 10th winter

Cheers and make it a double for former U.S. Sen. Norm Coleman for his commitment to open government as evidenced by his support for U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The secretary, a proud son of Forest Lake, included a journalist on what should have been a highly classified national security discussion about war plans on a communications app. Democrats called for Hegseth’s resignation, saying his negligence was unacceptable. Even some high-placed Republicans called Hegseth’s decision an unforced error. Coleman, however, had an interesting and, surprisingly, supportive take: “What you got here was, in the end, a public reveal of some very good policy and thoughtful policy discussions. So, no downside in that.” Historical Cheers as well to Coleman for his vertiginous route through the political spectrum that he began when he was a passionate Vietnam War protester with a megaphone during his undergrad years at Hofstra University. Recruited out of the University of Iowa College of Law, Coleman became a protege of DFL Attorney General Hubert “Skip” Humphrey III. Coleman was elected mayor of St. Paul as DFLer before switching parties and becoming a Republican St. Paul mayor and a U.S. senator. For more than a decade now, he’s been a lobbyist for Saudi Arabia and is unabashedly all-in for Trump. What a long, strange political trip it’s been for the native New Yorker.