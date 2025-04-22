UnitedHealth Group spent $1.6 million on executive security last year

UnitedHealth Group significantly upped spending on security for top corporate leaders last year with the Dec. 4 killing of health insurance executive Brian Thompson.
The Eden Prairie-based health care giant said it spent more than $1.6 million on security for five top executives last year, including CEO Andrew Witty, according to a regulatory filing Monday.
Thompson, who was CEO of insurance division UnitedHealthcare, is the only named executive for whom there was no security spending, which suggests the expenses for other corporate leaders were incurred after he was fatally ambushed in New York City.
For 2023, by contrast, the company listed no security expense for Witty, Thompson or any of the company’s named executives.
“We provide personal and home security services for our executive officers,” the company said in its annual filing on executive compensation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. “We believe that these security services are appropriate and necessary given the risks associated with executive officer positions at the company.”
UnitedHealth Group said it would not comment on the spending.
According to the filing, two board members also received company-paid personal and home security services last year.
In addition, UnitedHealth Group listed $207,931 in personal and home security service expenses for certain family members of named executive officers. And the company paid $271,203 to support Thompson’s family, including funeral expenses, family transportation and home security costs.