Suspect arrested outside UnitedHealthcare campus in Minnetonka

Police said they don’t know if the incident is related to the December killing of CEO Brian Thompson in New York City.

By Tim Harlow

April 14, 2025 at 6:45PM
UnitedHealthcare headquarters in Minnetonka, shown in December after the killing of CEO Brian Thompson. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A suspect is in custody after an incident near UnitedHealthcare’s headquarters in Minnetonka drew a large police presence Monday morning.

Police have not said what led up to the situation, but in a posting on X said there was no threat to the public and “we are continuing to clear the scene at this time.”

Events unfolded just after 11 a.m., when an intruder was spotted in a parking lot near the campus in the 9700 block of Healthcare Lane. Several agencies responded to the scene, said city spokesman Andy Wittenborg.

“The call was about somebody who should not be on the campus,” he said.

The male suspect was arrested without incident about an hour later, police said. No one was hurt, Wittenborg added.

The FBI and Minnetonka police continue their investigation into why the man was around the campus. Police did not say if the suspect had any weapons. The did not say if his presence was related to the December killing of company CEO Brian Thompson or a threat to the company.

“We just don’t know,” Wittenborg said.

UnitedHealthcare directed the Minnesota Star Tribune to Minnetonka police for comment.

Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was killed in New York City in 2024. (Business Wire)

UnitedHealthcare has faced security concerns in the months that followed the killing of Thompson in New York. Thompson was walking to a meeting in New York City on Dec. 4 when he was allegedly shot by Luigi Mangione.

Mangione was arrested and has pleaded not guilty to state murder and terror charges. He also faces federal charges. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi last week called for the death penalty should Mangione be convicted.

Luigi Mangione, accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City and leading authorities on a five-day search, appears in court for a hearing Feb. 21 in New York. (Steven Hirsch/New York Post/The Associated Press)
about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

