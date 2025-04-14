Suspect arrested outside UnitedHealthcare campus in Minnetonka

A suspect is in custody after an incident near UnitedHealthcare’s headquarters in Minnetonka drew a large police presence Monday morning.
Police have not said what led up to the situation, but in a posting on X said there was no threat to the public and “we are continuing to clear the scene at this time.”
Events unfolded just after 11 a.m., when an intruder was spotted in a parking lot near the campus in the 9700 block of Healthcare Lane. Several agencies responded to the scene, said city spokesman Andy Wittenborg.
“The call was about somebody who should not be on the campus,” he said.
The male suspect was arrested without incident about an hour later, police said. No one was hurt, Wittenborg added.
The FBI and Minnetonka police continue their investigation into why the man was around the campus. Police did not say if the suspect had any weapons. The did not say if his presence was related to the December killing of company CEO Brian Thompson or a threat to the company.
“We just don’t know,” Wittenborg said.
UnitedHealthcare directed the Minnesota Star Tribune to Minnetonka police for comment.