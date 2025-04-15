UnitedHealth Group says armed man had no ‘specific grievances’ against company

UnitedHealth Group says in a memo to workers there’s no reason to believe an armed man arrested Monday outside the company’s Minnetonka campus had any specific grievances against its UnitedHealthcare business, which is the nation’s largest health insurer.
Even so, the message to employees sent late Monday and obtained by the Minnesota Star Tribune directs workers to an employee assistance program as well as internal leaders who can help schedule appointments with licensed counselors, if needed.
“We understand this incident may have impacted you in a number of possible ways, and we want to remind you of our emotional well-being support resources,” the company said in the memo.
The incident, which for a time prompted a lockdown inside the company’s two-building campus in Minnetonka, has further rattled nerves at a business that was rocked in December by the killing of UnitedHealthcare Chief Executive Brian Thompson on a public sidewalk in New York City.
On Monday, a man was taken into custody after he apparently made threats from his vehicle, which was parked near UnitedHealthcare’s headquarters.
The man made a phone call to the FBI, authorities said, and threatened violence toward the facility if his needs were not met. He was apprehended without incident after about an hour, according to police.
A gun was recovered in the front passenger seat of his vehicle, police said.
Law enforcement officials said Monday evening that their early investigation found no indication of specific grievances held by the man against UnitedHealthcare.