Two men died and two suspects were arrested Friday night after a pair of fatal shootings that happened 10 minutes apart on St. Paul’s East Side.

A man was shot inside the Arco gas station on the 1100 block of E. Maryland Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Photos of the scene released by police show the gas station taped off as witnesses milled about.

The shooter reportedly fired at the victim before fleeing the scene in a vehicle toward Interstate 35E, according to police dispatch audio.

St. Paul police identified a suspect from evidence at the scene and witness interviews. Investigators later found a damaged vehicle at the house of the suspect’s parents, police audio said. The man surrendered without incident and was brought to police headquarters for questioning. Charges are pending.

In the second shooting, gunfire broke out following a car crash 2.5 miles south, at Hwy. 61 and Burns Avenue.

Upon arrival, first responders found a 40-year-old man suffering from six gunshot wounds — three to lower abdomen and three to the leg — lying in the middle of the road, according to EMS audio.

“He is conscious with motor respond,” paramedics can be heard saying while en route to Regions Hospital. The man died there a short time later.

A preliminary investigation determined that the victim and another man were involved in a nearby collision. Both drivers got out of their vehicles and argued before one man pulled out a firearm and fired several shots, Sgt. Mike Ernster said. The shooter left the injured man in the road as bystanders rendered aid, then fled the scene, according to police.

He was arrested nearby.

The deaths mark St. Paul’s ninth and 10th homicides of the year — and the third straight weekend of fatal shootings.

“It was a tough and exhausting night in Saint Paul and I am so grateful for our guardians who bring us hope and comfort during these tragic times,” Police Chief Todd Axtell said of first responders in a Facebook post Saturday.

Staff writer Ryan Faircloth contributed to this report.