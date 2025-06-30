Two dead bodies, one remote island and a whisper network: What happened on Isle Royale?

ISLE ROYALE, MICH. – The Voyageur II ferry arrived on a foggy morning at this remote and rugged national park after a two-hour trip across the frigid waters of Lake Superior.
A few dozen passengers who sailed from Grand Portage, Minn., spilled onto the wooden dock below the Windigo Visitor Center. The smaller of two enclaves on this nearly 50-mile-long island, the outpost includes a handful of park buildings and a harbor dotted with small boats and ringed by evergreen trees.
Before visitors grabbed their heavy backpacks and trekking poles, park employees cheerfully gave answers to frequently asked questions about island life. That includes how to greet locals — such as a 1,000-pound moose or one of the island’s signature wolf packs.
Each subject started with a call-and-response:
“Isle Royale is so wild,” said the green-and-beige-clad staff.
“How wild is it?” The visitors replied in unison.
First-time backpacker Jill Stoutzenberger of Oklahoma had a follow-up question about something she had read in news and that was on the minds of many: What happened with the two bodies found at a campground?
For two weeks, authorities had been investigating those deaths, but they had also divulged almost nothing, creating an unusual swirl of unease in a place where visitors seek solitude and scenery. It also served as an uncomfortable reminder that what may be least predictable in a wild environment are the humans alongside you.