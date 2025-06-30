Outdoors

How did two campers die on Isle Royale? Submit your questions.

The mystery surrounding two camper deaths on the remote and rugged island in Lake Superior have captured the curiosity of people around the country.

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 30, 2025 at 10:51PM

Minnesota Star Tribune reporter Walker Orenstein and photographer Anthony Soufflé hiked Isle Royale to give readers a sense of the place, the mystery and the whisper network that has been trying to understand the tragedy. They will answer your questions about the island and the case during a live Q&A from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Submit your questions below:

