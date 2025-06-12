Greater Minnesota

Isle Royale campers found dead in backcountry campground have been IDed but not yet named

The FBI is said to be involved in the investigation.

By Christa Lawler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 12, 2025 at 11:58PM
Two campers were found dead at a remote campground on Isle Royale last weekend. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Authorities said they have identified the two people who died in Isle Royale National Park last weekend, but are not yet publicly releasing their names or cause of death.

There is no known threat to the public, according to a news release from the National Park Service. According to the Detroit Free Press, FBI officials were involved in the investigation.

Rangers received two separate calls Sunday about the deaths at a remote backcountry campground. Two park officials hiked 11 miles overnight to South Lake Desor Campground near Greenstone Ridge Trail and confirmed the deaths.

A fixed-wing aircraft and helicopter were used for transportation in the investigation, which is ongoing according to the news release. Next of kin has been notified.

Isle Royale is in Michigan and about 22 miles east of Grand Portage, Minn., north of the Upper Peninsula in the northwestern part of Lake Superior.

Christa Lawler

Duluth Reporter

Christa Lawler covers Duluth and surrounding areas for the Star Tribune.

