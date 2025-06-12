Isle Royale campers found dead in backcountry campground have been IDed but not yet named

Authorities said they have identified the two people who died in Isle Royale National Park last weekend, but are not yet publicly releasing their names or cause of death.
There is no known threat to the public, according to a news release from the National Park Service. According to the Detroit Free Press, FBI officials were involved in the investigation.
Rangers received two separate calls Sunday about the deaths at a remote backcountry campground. Two park officials hiked 11 miles overnight to South Lake Desor Campground near Greenstone Ridge Trail and confirmed the deaths.
A fixed-wing aircraft and helicopter were used for transportation in the investigation, which is ongoing according to the news release. Next of kin has been notified.
Isle Royale is in Michigan and about 22 miles east of Grand Portage, Minn., north of the Upper Peninsula in the northwestern part of Lake Superior.