CLEVELAND — The Twins finish their three-game series at Progressive Field against Cleveland this afternoon at 12:10 p.m.

The game is on YouTube.

J.A. Happ (1-0, 1.69) pitches for the Twins against Cleveland lefthander Logan Allen (1-3, 6.28).

The Twins missed facing Cleveland ace Shane Bieber in the series, but that hasn't helped in consecutive losses, including Tuesday night's 7-4 defeat that led to a clubhouse speech from manager Rocco Baldelli.

Former closer Alex Colome also had another rough outing.

"When you have guys go out there playing hard, and we're playing tight ballgames, and we're keeping ourselves in these games, and continually it hasn't ended the way that we wanted it to, that's very tough on these guys," said Baldelli, whose team has lost four in a row and 13 of its past 15. "And we all feel it in our stomachs. It's hard to just ignore."

The Twins have baseball's worst record at 7-15 (.318).

Byron Buxton moves to the leadoff spot, and Alex Kirilloff hits ninth today.

TWINS LINEUP

Byron Buxton, CF

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Nelson Cruz, DH

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Mitch Garver, C

Brent Rooker, RF

Willians Astudillo, 1B

Andrelton Simmons, SS

Alex Kirilloff, LF

CLEVELAND LINEUP

Cesar Hernandez, 2B

Jordan Luplow, CF

Jose Ramirez, 3B

Franmil Reyes, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Amed Rosario, SS

Josh Naylor, RF

Yu Chang, 1B

Austin Hedges, C