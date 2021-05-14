One day after announcing a phased increased of attendance, the Twins are removing their mask policy at Target Field, starting immediately.

The team will still request that fans wear masks around the ballpark while not eating or drinking, but it will no longer be mandatory.

Masks are still required for indoor areas.

As updated guidance around mask wearing has emerged from Gov. Tim Walz, the Minnesota Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, cities, states and venues are adopting new health and safety measures on the fly.

The Twins said in a statement that they are following that guidance.

Starting tonight against Oakland, capacity at Target Field will be allowed to increase to over 23,000 fans with plans to open up to full capacity in July.

For the first 17 home games of the season, the Twins allowed 10,000 fans per game and required pod seating. And while ticket sales will still be sold in pods of two or four for the month of May, fans will no longer have to maintain social distancing.

The team did say that for the remainder of the 2021 season fans can request seating in socially distanced areas and that will be accommodated.