Chicago White Sox at Twins

Three-game series at Target Field

All games on BSN and 830-AM

Friday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Michael Kopech (0-0, 1.00) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (1-1, 3.27)

Saturday, 3:05 p.m.: RHP Vince Velasquez (0-1, 4.15) vs. RHP Dylan Bundy (2-0, 0.87)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: TBA vs. RHP Chris Archer (0-0, 2.16)

White Sox update: They are 6-6 after losing four in a row, the past three to the Guardians. ... 1B Jose Abreu has 304 RBI since the start of the 2019 season, most in the majors. ... Chicago won the AL Central last season and 71-51 vs. the division since the start of 2020. ... RF AJ Pollock (hamstring) should return from the injured list but OF Yermin Mercedes (hand) and IF Yoan Moncada (oblique) are out, as are pitchers Lucas Giolito (abdomen), Ryan Burr (shoulder), Joe Kelly (biceps), Lance Lynn (knee), Jonathan Stiever (lat) and Garrett Crochet (Tommy John surgery).

Twins update: Ober pitched six innings in his last start, giving up four hits in a loss in Boston. He had a 4.76 ERA in five starts vs. Chicago in his rookie season. ... OF Alex Kirilloff (wrist), RHP Jorge Alcala (elbow) and RHP Sonny Gray (hamstring) are out. ... OF Nick Gordon (.313) and IF Luis Arraez (.306) lead the team in hitting but SS Carlos Correa (.196), RF Max Kepler (.195), C Ryan Jeffers (.133) and 1B Miguel Sano (.083) are all below .200. ... The Twins' team batting average is .202, fourth lowest in the majors. ... Twins starting pitchers are 5-5 with a 2.80 ERA, 51 strikeouts and 15 walks in 61 innings.