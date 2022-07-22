The Twins return to playing games on Saturday. This gives Derek Falvey's front office 10 days until the trade deadline to decide how to proceed and, more specifically, what action to take on a pressing matter that looms over the organization and has become a talker among Twins followers.

Should they trade Carlos Correa?

Is this really a debate?

If so, the answer is easy. Of course you keep him. Otherwise, board up Target Field's gates and let's all move on to Vikings training camp.

A team that currently sits in first place in its division does not trade one of its best and most important players at the deadline. I write that sentence fully aware that the Twins' flaws are being exposed in stark imagery lately and that Correa can walk away at season's end with nothing in return.

The Twins are still in the business of winning, right?

They owe it to their players and the ticket-buying public to put the best possible product on the field and to prove that they're willing to back up their words about wanting to contend.

Trading Correa smack dab in a playoff race isn't going to happen because that would be bad business, terrible optics and an insult to the fundamental nature of competition. How would you be able to take anything the Twins say about building a championship team and culture seriously if they make that decision?

Imagine Byron Buxton's reaction if told that Correa was being traded in exchange for prospects. Or Luis Arraez's reaction. Or anybody else in that clubhouse.

Not just them but future free agents would also question the team's commitment to winning.

Sure, there is risk involved with keeping Correa because of that opt-out clause in his contract, which everyone expects he will exercise. The Twins understood that likelihood when they agreed to that provision. This didn't sneak up on anyone.

The Star Tribune's Phil Miller reported at the All-Star Game that the Twins have not talked to Correa's agent, Scott Boras, about a new contract beyond this season. I remain of the opinion that the organization should offer him a long-term deal accompanied by a vault to store what undoubtedly would be the richest contract in team history.

The counterargument to hanging onto Correa at the deadline is that he will become a free agent, the Twins won't resign him and they will get nothing in return.

Yep, that's the risk. But again, are they trying to win this season or not?

The picture is murky for the front office because the team limped into the All-Star break. The pitching staff is not good enough to be considered a legitimate playoff threat. There are valid reasons to doubt this collection's ability to hold off Cleveland and Chicago in the AL Central.

The Twins are leaking oil and staring into the distance at two sports cars, the Yankees and Astros. That doesn't mean they should surrender before the fight is even finished. Even if the Twins slip below either of their two pursuers before the trade deadline, the Central division is so pedestrian that none of those three should be counted out.

Another common lament: The Twins would get creamed by the Yankees or Astros in the playoffs, so what difference does it make if they win the division?

The preference here is that Falvey's front office makes a few trades to improve the pitching staff — rotation and bullpen — while acknowledging that there are not enough realistic options to elevate the roster to the same class as the American League heavyweights. Too many pitching deficiencies to fix.

But just because the Yankees and Astros are demonstrably superior doesn't mandate that the Twins fold their hand and turn their attention to next season. Sports opinions have tilted too far into a "championship-or-rebuild" extreme.

It's been so long since the Twins won even a single playoff game that it's impossible to take a wide-angle view. Narrow the focus.

Keep Correa. Get some pitching help. Push hard to win the division. And then deal with whatever happens after that later.

The division race won't be decided in the next 10 days. Trading Correa shouldn't even be part of the discussion.