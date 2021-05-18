Monday night at Target Field was just like a movie: a cinematic early summer evening with temperatures in the 70s, a light breeze and a slow sunset.

But the scenes that played out for the Twins weren't the triumphant climaxes of "The Natural" or "A League of Their Own." No, this performance harkened to the manufactured rainout from "Bull Durham" or the part in "Major League: Back to the Minors," when a fictional incarnation of the Twins actually did have the Metrodome lights cut to avoid an embarrassing loss.

In the midst of another cringey loss to the Chicago White Sox, summoning the weather gods or conjuring a power surge might have been easier and less painful options than watching another hapless defeat to the Chicago White Sox, the team the Twins were supposed to be neck-and-neck with for the American League Central title this season.

Instead, after another big loss, 16-4 this time, the Twins fell to 11½ games behind the division-leading White Sox. At 13-26, the Twins remain the worst team in baseball.

The announced 8,431 fans in attendance oscillated between cheering for the 25-15 White Sox and booing an apparently defenseless and offense-less home team.

Twins starter J.A. Happ, who had been the most reliable pitcher early in the season, picked up right where he left off from his last start, his career-worst nine-hit, nine-run game at Chicago last week.

Chicago White Sox second baseman Nick Madrigal (1) celebrated with Chicago White Sox third base coach Joe McEwing (47) after hitting a home run in the third inning. ] leila.navidi@startribune.comBACKGROUND INFORMATION: The Minnesota Twins played the Chicago White Sox at Target Field in Minneapolis on Monday, May 17, 2021.

Happ loaded the bases from two base hits and a walk to start the game, yielding an RBI double from Yerrmin Mercedes for the breakthrough score. He exited the game after 3⅓ innings, giving up seven hits, six earned runs (one from a homer) and three walks while striking out just one.

The bullpen, lacking a long reliever with Devin Smeltzer on the injured list, only made matters worse. Derek Law surrendered five hits, four earned runs, a homer and a walk in his 1⅓ innings. Shaun Anderson gave up four hits, four earned runs and two walks in his two innings. Jorge Alcala, at least, allowed just one run and one hit with two walks in his single inning.

Meanwhile, the Twins offense was a stark comparison to the White Sox. While the visitors exceled at stringing at-bats together, the Twins were nearly incapable of that. Rob Refsnyder, starting in center field for the first time at the major league level with the Twins' outfield injury-depleted, smacked a RBI double right after Mitch Garver's own double to put the score at 3-1 in the second.

Andrelton Simmons secured a base hit in the sixth inning, setting up Josh Donaldson's two-run homer. But those were already consolation runs with the score at 14-3.

Renaissance man Willians Astudillo pitched the ninth inning with the score 15-4. That was the loudest the stadium had been the entire game, as fans hollered for every 45-mile-per-hour toss.

Yermin Mercedes, though, wasn't about to let the Twins rewrite this script. He assumed his role as the antagonist, blasting a home run with nearly triple the exit velocity of La Tortuga's original pitch to put one last run on the board for Chicago.