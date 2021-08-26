BOSTON - John Gant wants to be a starting pitcher in the big leagues, and the Twins righthander will get another chance to show his stuff against the Red Sox at Fenway Park tonight (6:10, BSN).

Gant, who was acquired from the Cardinals at the deadline for J.A. Happ, is 4-7 with a 3.77 ERA this season overall. It's his second start for the Twins (he also has seven relief appearances) and 14 of his 25 games with St. Louis were starts.

He'll face 6-foot-6 lefthander Chris Sale (2-0, 1.80), who missed last season because of Tommy John surgery and was finally activated earlier this month.

The 32-year-old is a seven-time All-Star and is baseball's all-time leader in strikeouts per nine innings at 11.0876.

The Twins won Wednesday's slugfest 9-6 in 10 innings.

Jorge Polanco gets the night off, at least to start the game.

TWINS LINEUP

Rob Refsnyder, RF

Brent Rooker, LF

Josh Donaldson, DH

Miguel Sano, 1B

Luis Arraez, 2B

Ryan Jeffers, C

Willians Astudillo, 3B

Nick Gordon, CF

Andrelton Simmons, SS