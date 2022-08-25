The Twins signed outfielder Billy Hamilton on Thursday.

The 31-year-old switch hitter opted to become a free agent after he cleared waivers when he was sent to the minor leagues by the Miami Marlins on Aug. 12.

He will begin by working out at the Twins complex in Fort Myers.

Hamilton was 1-for-13 with the Marlins this season with seven steals in seven attempts. He has played for seven major league teams, and stole more than 55 bases during each of his first four full seasons.

He played for the White Sox last season and in 71 games hit .220 with two home runs and 11 RBI. Hamilton is third among active players with 321 steals and led National League center fielders in assists four times.

A second round pick by the Reds out of Taylorsville (Miss.) High School in 2009, Hamilton made his major league debut in 2013 and was runner-up to Jacob deGrom for the National League rookie of the year award in 2014. He spent six seasons with Cincinnati, and in addition to the Marlins and White Sox, has also played for the Royals, Cubs, Braves and Mets.