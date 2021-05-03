The Twins' minor league teams broke camp in Fort Myers this weekend, but not everybody is ready to report to their new team.

Jordan Balazovic, rated by most as the Twins' top pitching prospect, suffered a back injury early in camp and has only recently been able to pitch live sessions.

"We need to build up his workload, especially for a starting pitcher," said Alex Hassan, the Twins' director of player development. "We want him to throw more innings, obviously, than a reliever" since no minor leaguers got to play last season.

Meanwhile, Edwar Colina, who made his Twins debut last September, is throwing again after dealing with a triceps injury during major league camp. And Jhoan Duran pitched Saturday, Hassan said, and is making progress from a strain in the trapezius muscle of his shoulder.

The rest of the Twins' prospects are scattering to Cedar Rapids, Wichita and St. Paul this week, while Keoni Cavaco and Aaron Sabato, the Twins' last two first-round picks, remain in Fort Myers, now the team's Class low-A affiliate.

Most of the minor leaguers have been vaccinated, Hassan said, which will make travel easier for the various teams.

Teams, begin minor-league play on Tuesday. Under baseball's reorganized minor-league system, teams will play six-game series nfrom Tuesday through Sunday and have Mondays off for travel.

Here are the web pages and rosters for the Twins' minor-league affiliates

St. Paul Saints (Class AAA): Roster | schedule | web site

Wichita Wind Surge (Class AA): Roster | schedule | web site

Cedar Rapids Kernels (Class A — high): Roster | schedule | web site

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Class A — low) Roster | schedule | web site