DETROIT — Left handed reliever Brandon Waddell, who made his major league debut for the Reds last season, was added to the Twins roster before Wednesday's game against the Tigers at Comerica Park.

Outfielder Brent Rooker went on the 10-day injured list because of a cervical strain. He was in the original starting lineup for the game.

Waddell was claimed off waivers by the Twins in October, then designated for assignment in February and brought to Fort Myers as an invitee. He had 15 strikeouts in 9.1 innings in nine spring appearances.

In adding him to their 40-man roster, the Twins moved pitcher Edwar Colina (elbow) to the 60-day IL.

The rubber game of the series is at 12:10 p.m., with Kenta Maeda pitching for the Twins.

Lefthander Matthew Boyd is pitching for the Tigers. The Twins lineup was all-righthanded until Rooker was scratched, and only No. 9 hitter Jake Cave bats lefthanded now.

Mitch Garver leads off. He has three career leadoff homers, including one off Boyd in 2019.

TWINS LINEUP

Mitch Garver, C

Kyle Garlick, RF

Nelson Cruz, DH

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Byron Buxton, CF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Willians Astudillo, 3B

Andrelton Simmons, SS

Jake Cave, LF

TIGERS LINEUP

Robbie Grossman, RF

Willi Castro, SS

Miguel Cabrera, 1B

Jeimer Candelario, 3B

Nomar Mazara, DH

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Akil Baddoo, LF

Wilson Ramos, C

Victor Reyes, CF