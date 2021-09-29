Sometimes the Twins don't even need a hit to score a run, though that might only work when Byron Buxton is on the field.

Buxton engineered the Twins' first run starting with his leadoff walk in the third inning. He stole second base during Jorge Polanco's at-bat, then scampered to third on the throw from Polanco's fly out.

All it took was another sacrifice fly from Mitch Garver for Buxton's elite speed to start the Twins off to their eventual 3-2 victory Tuesday night against the Detroit Tigers in front of an announced Target Field crowd of 16,329.

The Twins added some padding to that lead in the seventh inning with Miguel Sano's 30th home run of the season. Pinch hitter Nick Gordon then walked, eventually coming around on Max Kepler's sacrifice fly.

Twins starter Charlie Barnes went four innings, allowing only three hits and three walks. The bullpen continued a strong recent run with Jorge Alcala, Tyler Duffey, Caleb Thielbar and Ralph Garza Jr. producing shutout single innings.

Alexander Colome came on in the ninth and gave up a leadoff single to Eric Haase before Akil Baddoo's two-out hit drove him home. Jonathan Schoop's line drive brought Detroit within a run, but Colome struck out former Twins outfielder Robbie Grossman to preserve the victory with his 17th save of the season.

BOXSCORE: Twins 3, Detroit 2

Ober and out

The Twins placed rookie pitcher Bailey Ober on the 10-day injured list, ending his season about one start shy. He made the list because of a right hip strain but cleared the way for Barnes to come up and start Tuesday's game against the Tigers. The Twins made the moves shortly before game time.

Ober started 20 games this year, establishing a 3-3 record and 4.19 ERA all while being on about an 80-pitch count. He's struggled with injuries his whole career, including having Tommy John surgery in 2015 as a college player, and didn't play at all during the 2020 pandemic season. But he had said after throwing 92⅓ innings this season that his body felt the best it had in years.

Maintaining his health and preparing for what he hopes is a full starter role next season is Ober's No. 1 goal heading into this offseason. He trains in Denver with Twins teammates Taylor Rogers and Mitch Garver.

Baldelli said Ober exceeded all his expectations this season, and the 26-year-old agreed. Despite the overall year being a disappointment for the Twins, discovering Ober as an up-and-coming starter has given the organization excitement for the future.

"I try not to take anything for granted, and it's very humbling to be here just to kind of see what I've had to go through and all the work that I've had to put in. It definitely has paid off," Ober said. "I can definitely sit back and say, so far to this point, I've done what I needed to do to get here. So it definitely feels very good, and hopefully I continue to do what's needed to be done to stay up here as long as I can."

Ober just wishes he could have sneaked in that one last start in 2021.

"I want to go out there. I always want to pitch. I missed all of this last year. I missed competing. I missed being in the dugout. I missed throwing against great players and old teammates, like Akil Baddoo," Ober said. "Obviously, I want to be out there. But I understand what's going on, and I understand that it's a bigger picture. And five more innings isn't going to change a whole lot."

Ryan on for Thursday

Rookie Joe Ryan was en route back to Minnesota from his native San Francisco, manager Rocco Baldelli said. Ryan has been absent since Friday when he went on the family medical/bereavement list.

"He will be back, believe, [Wednesday] at the ballpark here and ready to go," Baldelli said. "… We're still planning on pitching him Thursday. I think he's going to be able to take care of that."

Ryan is 2-1 this season with a 2.45 ERA. He joined the Twins after pitching in this past summer's Olympic Games, traded while in Tokyo from the Tampa Bay Rays. His strong starts have been an exciting development late in this postseason-less year.