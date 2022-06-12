Tampa Bay shut out the Twins 6-0 on Sunday to salvage one win in the three-game series.

After two hitless innings, Twins starter Cole Sands started to let runs trickle home. Brett Phillips led off with a walk in the third and advanced to second base on Sands' wild pitch before scoring on Ji-Man Choi's single.

The same happened in the fourth when Sands hit Randy Arozarena with a pitch for the second time in the game to start the inning. The Twins' defense was a bit out of sorts, allowing Arozerena to steal second and advance to third on Sands' throwing error. Vidal Brujan drove in Arozerena with an RBI base hit.

The Twins pulled Sands (0-3) in the fifth after he surrendered a leadoff double, RBI double and RBI single. In all, the spot starter went 4⅔ innings with five hits, five earned runs, a walk and five strikeouts.

Rays starter Jeffrey Springs lasted 5⅓ innings and allowed only two hits and two walks with five strikeouts. The Twins collected only five hits.

Tyler Duffey gave up a solo homer to Kevin Kiermaier to begin the eighth inning and add to the damage.

The Twins fell to 35-27, but remained atop the American League Central. The AL East Rays improved to 35-25.