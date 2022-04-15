BOSTON — The Twins open a four-game series at Fenway Park this afternoon (1:10, BSN) with Opening Day starter Joe Ryan (0-1, 4.50 ERA) facing Red Sox righthander Nick Pivetta (0-1, 6.35).

Before the game, the Twins called up outfielder Kyle Garlick, one of the last cuts coming out of spring training. Garlick wasn't on the 40-man roster; to make room, reliever Dereck Rodriguez was designated for assignment or release. Rodriguez, who pitched four innings in Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers, would be assigned back to St. Paul if he clears waivers.

It's the home opener for the Red Sox today, and Jackie Robinson Day, so all the players will wear No. 42.

TWINS LINEUP

Byron Buxton, CF

Luis Arraez, 3B

Carlos Correa, SS

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Max Kepler, RF

Gary Sanchez, DH

Trevor Larnach, LF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Ryan Jeffers, C

RED SOX LINEUP

Kiké Hernandez, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Alex Vergudo, LF

Trevor Story, 2B

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., RF

Christian Vazquez, C