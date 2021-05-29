The Twins optioned reliever Cody Stashak to Triple-A St. Paul ahead of Saturday's 1:10 p.m. game at Target Field.

Stashak struggled in Friday's 8-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals, letting all three of his inherited runners from starter Randy Dobnak score in what became a game-breaking inning.

In his place, the Twins recalled fellow right-handed pitcher Juan Minaya, 30, who has a 5.11 ERA and 1-2 record through seven games with the Saints. He previously played in the MLB level for 125 games with the Chicago White Sox.

To make space for Minaya on the 40-man roster, the Twins designated righty Dakota Chalmers for release or assignment. He's appeared in five games with Double-A Wichita this season and has a 9.49 ERA.

For Saturday's second game against the Royals, lefty J.A. Happ (2-2, 5.44 ERA) will start for the Twins against righty Ervin Santana (0-0, 2.20 ERA). See the full lineups below.

And if you missed anything from Friday's game, check out the gamer and notes here.

ROYALS LINEUP

1. Whit Merrifield LF

2. Carlos Santana 1B

3. Salvador Perez DH

4. Jorge Soler RF

5. Adalberto Mondesi SS

6. Hunter Dozier 3B

7. Michael Taylor CF

8. Hanser Alberto 2B

9. Cam Gallagher C

TWINS LINEUP

1. Max Kepler RF

2. Josh Donaldson 3B

3. Alex Kirilloff 1B

4. Nelson Cruz DH

5. Jorge Polanco 2B

6. Mitch Garver C

7. Trevor Larnach LF

8. Rob Refsnyder CF

9. Andrelton Simmons SS