Twin Cities thrift stores see surge in sales amid tariffs

Legacy Thrift, a used goods store in Crystal, has seen an unprecedented upswing in business over the last two months, with sales sometimes reaching $10,000 a day. And Chairman Ronn Kreps is pretty sure he knows why more people are shopping secondhand.
“Whether inflation is slowing down or not, whether tariffs are going to impact prices, whether supply chain issues are hitting them, people are concerned about how their money is getting spent, and just trying to spend it wisely,” Kreps said.
Legacy Thrift isn’t the only local secondhand store experiencing a surge in sales.
A half dozen people who run thrift stores across the Twin Cities metro said in interviews that foot traffic has noticeably picked up, though some couldn’t say for sure whether decisions at the White House are driving the trend.
Still, early signs suggest the current economic climate could give thrifting a boost. The Trump administration’s on-again, off-again tariffs have ratcheted up economic anxiety — and prices of some items, with the cost of clothing imported from foreign fast-fashion retailers on the rise.
But Adele Meyer, the executive director of the National Association of Retail and Thrift Shops, said it’s too early to say if Trump’s trade war will compel more people to purchase used goods.
“The tariff thing is still a moving target,” she said. “Any time we have a downturn in the economy, it takes a while until you really know how consumers are going to react.”
Still, Meyer noted that other disruptive events have helped the secondhand retail industry in the past: People purchased used goods to save money amid the 2008 recession, and the pandemic produced a minor renaissance in pre-owned furniture sales as people reconfigured their homes for lockdown.