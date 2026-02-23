Advertisement
Retail

Suit alleges Invicta Watch CEO’s double-dealings harmed Eden Prairie-based ShopHQ

The lawsuit, revealed as part of bankruptcy proceedings involving ShopHQ, said Eyal Lalo made deals more favorable to Invicta while a ShopHQ director and took fraudulent payments.

By Patrick Kennedy

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 23, 2026 at 12:00PM
IV Media, an owner of ShopHQ, has sued Invicta Watch Co. and its principal officer, Eyal Lalo, saying Lalo used his position on ShopHQ's board to negotiate deals that disproportionately favored Invicta. Those deals, the lawsuit says, help lead to ShopHQ's bankruptcy. (Invicta)
The steep decline of home shopping networks may not be the only reason for the demise of ShopHQ, once a national player in the industry.

A lawsuit filed by a ShopHQ owner, IV Media, said self-dealing by one of its board members, including $7.7 million in fraudulent payments, damaged the company financially.

The lawsuit blames Eyal Lalo — chief executive of Invicta Watch Co. and a former director and vice chairman of ShopHQ’s former parent, iMedia Brands — for shouldering the Eden Prairie company with deals that “were able to reap cash, stock, and other benefits” for the benefit of Invicta at ShopHQ’s expense.

The lawsuit described iMedia’s corporate governance during Lalo’s time on the board as “riddled with conflicts of interest.”

Calls to Invicta and lawyers for ShopHQ were not returned.

The suit was made public in January through an adversary proceeding in the still-open bankruptcy filing of Legacy IMBDS Inc., which was the entity that took a parent company of ShopHQ into bankruptcy in June 2023.

IV Media, controlled by Manoj Bhargava, the billionaire owner of 5-Hour Energy, was a surprise winner of ShopHQ during a 2023 bankruptcy auction. It beat out a previous bidder, ultimately paying about $40 million for ShopHQ.

At the time, Bhargava pledged to invest another $20 million in ShopHQ and hoped to leverage the company with other recently acquired media properties.

Manoj Bhargava spoke with ShopHQ staff in Studio C in 2023 after his company bought the Eden Prairie-based home shopping network. Another of the companies he controls recently bought the intellectual property of ShopHQ. (Provided)

But the plan fell apart quickly. ShopHQ ended live 24-hour programming, once the hallmark of home shopping channels, and moved to taped programming.

In late 2024 and early 2025, the company laid off nearly all of its employees, and closed its Eden Prairie offices and production studios and its Bowling Green, Ky., distribution facility.

To be sure, ShopHQ suffered from being in an industry that itself is in steep decline and from constantly changing leadership and strategies.

Founded in 1990 as ValueVision International Inc., it went public a year later. As time went on, the parent company and the channel changed names several times: ValueVision Media, ShopNBC, Evine Live, iMedia Brands.

It hit its peak in 2007 and 2008, when ShopHQ employed nearly 1,100 employees and had annual revenue of $781 million.

Even then, ShopHQ mostly occupied a distant third place behind widely watched home shopping channels QVC and HSN.

Now frontrunner QVC, which had merged with HSN, is weighing bankruptcy as digital shopping shifts even more quickly to social media and direct-to-consumer websites.

From 2009 to 2023, as ShopHQ operated under different parent companies, it was never profitable, according to the lawsuit.

After the layoffs in early 2025, ShopHQ all but disappeared until the fall. Arena Group, which bills itself as “an innovative media and technology company” and owns publications such as TheStreet and Parade, announced it had acquired the intellectual property of ShopHQ from IV Media.

The majority owner of the Arena Group is Simplify Inventions, also owned by Bhargava. Efforts to reach Bhargava were unsuccessful.

In October, ShopHQ began a series of 20- to 30-minute weekly or semi-weekly livestreams on YouTube, Instagram and other social media channels.

Ironically, some of the current ShopHQ livestreams feature Invicta watches. The watches come in a variety of styles and are priced well below those of luxury brands like Rolex, Patek Philippe, Omega and Cartier.

Invicta watches were once a mainstay on ShopHQ. Over the years, various CEOs of ShopHQ tried to make the company less reliant on the brand and the jewelry and watch category in general.

Lalo’s investment group in 2019 bought $4 million in stock in iMedia, then ShopHQ’s parent company. After the deal making him one of the company’s largest shareholders, he was appointed as vice chair of the firm. He served on the board of directors from 2019 to June 2023.

The lawsuit accuses Lalo of conflict of interest, using his position and insider relationships to make deals that were better for Invicta than iMedia.

“iMedia purchased entirely too much Invicta product from Invicta, not only causing it to expend excessive amounts of cash on goods that were not saleable but also causing iMedia to use valuable airtime through its ShopHQ business on marketing Invicta inventory,” the lawsuit said.

IMedia also funded expensive productions used to promote Invicta watches, including the annual “Invicta Voyager Cruise” package complete with round-trip airfares, luxury accommodations and cruise fares for employees and others.

The company then had to hire a separate firm to liquidate Invicta products because of excess inventory caused by the deals.

In 2020, 2021 and 2022, the lawsuit says, there were nine fraudulent transfers to Invicta Watch Co. totaling $7 million, and seven transfers worth $665,000 to Hub Marketing Services, a company owned by Lalo’s sister.

Patrick Kennedy

Reporter

Business reporter Patrick Kennedy covers executive compensation and public companies. He has reported on the Minnesota business community for more than 25 years.

