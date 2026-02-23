Suit alleges Invicta Watch CEO’s double-dealings harmed Eden Prairie-based ShopHQ

The steep decline of home shopping networks may not be the only reason for the demise of ShopHQ, once a national player in the industry.
A lawsuit filed by a ShopHQ owner, IV Media, said self-dealing by one of its board members, including $7.7 million in fraudulent payments, damaged the company financially.
The lawsuit blames Eyal Lalo — chief executive of Invicta Watch Co. and a former director and vice chairman of ShopHQ’s former parent, iMedia Brands — for shouldering the Eden Prairie company with deals that “were able to reap cash, stock, and other benefits” for the benefit of Invicta at ShopHQ’s expense.
The lawsuit described iMedia’s corporate governance during Lalo’s time on the board as “riddled with conflicts of interest.”
Calls to Invicta and lawyers for ShopHQ were not returned.
The suit was made public in January through an adversary proceeding in the still-open bankruptcy filing of Legacy IMBDS Inc., which was the entity that took a parent company of ShopHQ into bankruptcy in June 2023.
IV Media, controlled by Manoj Bhargava, the billionaire owner of 5-Hour Energy, was a surprise winner of ShopHQ during a 2023 bankruptcy auction. It beat out a previous bidder, ultimately paying about $40 million for ShopHQ.
At the time, Bhargava pledged to invest another $20 million in ShopHQ and hoped to leverage the company with other recently acquired media properties.