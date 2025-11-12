Morris: When fear becomes the narrative Minneapolis can’t shake

Osman has previously championed the use of violence interrupters, the trained community members who mediate conflicts and deter retaliatory violence. And although the behavior of some of the violence interrupters invites suspicion and warrants caution, their work matters. But even the most dedicated of them are only a small part of a solution. Minneapolis police, still operating with a depleted force, remain in a constant cat-and-mouse game with juvenile offenders whose crimes are often written off as youthful mistakes. When a carjacking involves a gun, real or replica, that’s not a mistake, however. It’s a felonious, soul-crushing assault that extends beyond a single victim. This town must continue to grow its trust and support of police — trust that must be daily earned.