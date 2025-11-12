Morris: When fear becomes the narrative Minneapolis can’t shake

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
The morning after Minneapolis’ Ward 6 Council Member Jamal Osman was carjacked by two juveniles in his own central Minneapolis ward, I exchanged a handful of emails with Richard Wolleat, a retired mental health professional who lives near Duluth.
Wolleat, who retired in 2022 as president and CEO of Northwood Children’s Services, described himself as a lifelong fan and vigorous brand ambassador for Minneapolis wherever his career and recreational travels formerly took him. That is no longer the case.
“My wife and I haven’t stayed downtown for five years,” he wrote. “Simply put, we are scared stiff. ... [D]owntown has become a ghost town, with the only folks walking about gangs of kids with seemingly nefarious intentions. This is not just what I’ve read, it’s what I have observed.”
Wolleat continued: “I am saddened by the deterioration of the city and deeply disappointed in the radical politics that, in my view, have contributed to the current state of affairs. Lest you write me off as yet another right-wing nut, I assure you, I am not. I am a licensed mental health professional and spent my entire career running programs for kids with serious mental health issues and helping their families.”
The emails, some of which Wolleat initially began sharing with me shortly after last week’s city election, could simply be dismissed as outstate hyperbole. After all, violent crime in Minneapolis has dropped significantly since a peak in 2021. Robberies are down, carjackings have decreased and homicide rates have leveled. The data paints a city moving, however unevenly, in a desirable direction.
But then a council member gets carjacked.