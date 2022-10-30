Eastview's Asher Ozuzu and Blaine's Kendall Stadden are the Star Tribune Metro Players of the Year in soccer for their tremendous 2022 seasons.

Both were seniors who found new ways to assert themselves as leaders and top players. Both kicked for their football teams. Unfortunately, both will graduate without experiencing the state tournament.

Given the similarities, we present them together:

Keys to a dominant season

Ozuzu: It was the dedication I put in. I was constantly working over the summer. I found myself growing into the player I became with the pushing of my coaches and teammates. They really helped me. I felt like after every game that I really didn't have any regrets. I knew I gave everything I had. My junior year, I was one of the players. As a captain this year for the first time, it helped me because I was one of the leaders. I had to set an example.

Stadden: The difference in my fourth year on the team versus my first three years is you realize everything you're doing is for the last time. And my sister was on the team this year for the first time. So you spend more time with the team and trying to enjoy being together. And that helped me really enjoy this season. On the field, I knew I was going to be man-followed around the field. So, we worked on checking back, laying off, making a second run. Defenders weren't expecting that.

Playing through pain

Ozuzu: In the section final game, I had to push myself because I had a sprain. While I was playing, I thought, 'Why am I doing this?' It's because I wasn't just playing for myself, I was playing for my team.

Stadden: I had two sprained ankles in the section final. And the Centennial student section was very loud. I was challenged mentally and physically a ton. They knew my name for sure and they knew what my future was. They told me that my spot should be taken by someone else. They told me that I should give my scholarship to the defender that was on me. It was rowdy, but I like that kind of stuff. I can handle it.

Physical style

Ozuzu: Every time I step on the field, I just know the other team wants to be physical with me. So, either I'm physical first or I'm going to get out-physicaled. During the game, I'm in my mode. After the game, I'm the friendliest person ever.

Stadden: [Physicality has] a lot to do with grit and effort. I've gone against defenders who have put me on the ground that were a foot shorter than me. If you're not the faster or more skilled player in some scenarios, being physical can still get you past your opponent.

State regrets?

Ozuzu (undecided about college but drawing Division I interest): It was something I really wanted to accomplish, no doubt about it. But I feel like I can use that as motivation instead of a setback.

Stadden (committed to the Gophers): This year we had our best chance to get to state. I don't think it's something I'm going to ponder. I tend to have the mind-set of not holding myself back on goals that I didn't achieve, because there is just so much more I can achieve in the future.

The 'other' football

Ozuzu: As a senior, I wanted to do everything I could. Even this spring, I plan to run track. I wanted to get more involved than I was in other years. All the football players were like, 'You're this big guy and you're playing soccer?' So I finally thought, 'Why not?' It's been great. When you step on the field, the student section is packed. I like the atmosphere, but it can't top a good soccer game.

Stadden: Learning something new and not just doing soccer was fun. And being surrounded by the guys — I don't get as much sass at soccer as there is at football. There's just so much personality that I get to experience and I think it's cool to know like there's that many different kinds of people before going into college.

Coaches feedback

"He's the most dynamic and dangerous attacker in the state." — Eastview coach Scott Gustafson

"Her big-time goals and plays are the reason why we finished 11-0-1 and won the Northwest Suburban Conference for the first time in more than 15 years." — Blaine coach Scott Zachmann