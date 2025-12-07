Opinion | Is the National Guard coming to Minnesota?

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
I hope we don’t see the National Guard deployed, but if the recent trend continues, it is not looking good for Minnesota.
Since June, the Trump administration has asserted federal control over National Guard troops to deploy them to four American cities, and a clear nationwide pattern has emerged.
Until now, federal deployment of troops on American soil has been rare, and historically it has been reserved for genuine emergencies, like an actual war, an armed rebellion, or to enforce federal laws if civilian agencies and courts aren’t functioning. No emergency like that exists anywhere in the country and all four recent deployments are egregious abuses of executive power. They are best understood as a culmination of carefully crafted political theater and a disturbing erosion of bedrock constitutional principles and the rule of law.
Unfortunately, the same pattern is now playing out in Minnesota.
The first step toward federal deployment is increased immigration enforcement, primarily carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol along with several agencies across the executive branch, including the FBI.
In recent months, these immigration enforcement actions have been consistently over the top, hostile and intimidating. The country has witnessed heavily armed and masked federal agents in military fatigues storm through communities, their actions appearing more like abductions than lawful arrests. We have witnessed increasingly authoritative tactics including checkpoints, raids on businesses, armed agents marching through community parks and the arrests of parents in front of their children.