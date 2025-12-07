Opinion | Is the National Guard coming to Minnesota?

The ACLU and its partners are here to bear witness, observe and document, litigate and lobby, and peacefully protest and demonstrate. There have already been remarkable stories of creative responses and public condemnation from across the political spectrum. And if the National Guard is deployed over Gov. Tim Walz’s objection, it will be up to all of us — we the people — to ensure that the rule of law and our democracy prevail. Ultimately, it will take more than the ACLU; it will take all of us to come together to call for dignity and decency and to champion fundamental American and Minnesotan values.