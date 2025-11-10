Rash: Citizen journalists are holding ICE accountable via video

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
The nation’s debate over deportation policies is playing out on the streets — and screens.
Among the kaleidoscope of competing images of immigration enforcement is a social-media post on X echoing the video game “Halo.” The graphic is matched with this all-caps message: “DESTROY THE FLOOD,” followed by “JOIN.ICE.GOV.”
The post, which to its detractors doesn’t exactly evoke the ethos of “halo,” was from the Department of Homeland Security, which added this statement: “Finishing this fight.”
But the fight — involving undocumented residents and also often U.S. citizens caught up in raids — is far from finished. And among the weapons deployed are videos offering competing narratives. From the Trump administration, there are slickly produced messages, especially for recruitment and a profile of the “Worst of the Worst” detainees, made possible in part by big budgets from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. And from opponents, opposite of the professionally produced videos are amateur cameras capturing chaos from raids and protests.
These include cellphone videos from citizens witnessing people whisked away by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents as well as hostile confrontations between the agents and those protesting the sweeps. The scores of recordings are individually powerful but also can collectively capture a story, as they did in the New York Times’ recent report “How Trump’s Chicago Immigration Crackdown Escalated, in 10 Videos.”
Among many other recent examples from Chicago is one showing U.S. Border Control Commander Gregory Bovino allegedly throwing a tear-gas canister at protesters, an act that would violate a court order. Another shows a day care teacher getting roughly arrested (a Chicago congressman claims she had legal documentation, which ICE denies). Several similar videos come from another enforcement hot spot, Los Angeles, including one that shows a man (reportedly a U.S. citizen who faced a gun charge) arrested, followed by armed, masked agents driving off with his car — with his toddler still in the car seat. (The child later was later reunited with her grandmother).