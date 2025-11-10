Rash: Citizen journalists are holding ICE accountable via video

And if someone is stopped or detained while recording a protest, the ACLU gives these guidelines: “Remain calm and never physically resist an officer; Police cannot detain you without reasonable suspicion that you have or are about to commit a crime or are in the process of doing so; If you are stopped by police, ask the officer if you are free to leave. If the answer is yes, calmly walk away; If you are detained by police, it is your right to ask the officer what crime you are suspected of committing.”