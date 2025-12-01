Commentaries

Opinion | Don’t blame the entire Somali community for the deeds of some bad actors

Minnesota values — not fears — must lead us through this moment in which fraud cases have led some to ugly and untrue descriptions of the Somali community.

December 1, 2025 at 5:50PM
"While it is natural that incidents of deceit shake the trust that people have in their institutions and each other, it is our shared values as Minnesotans, not our distrust and fear, that must guide us through this crisis," Hamse Warfa writes. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota is once again in the national spotlight, but for all the wrong reasons. Charges in criminal fraud cases that have involved dozens of Somali Minnesotans have ignited a wave of commentary. Too often this political rhetoric has painted an entire community of more than 80,000 Minnesotans with the actions of these bad actors.

While it is natural that incidents of deceit shake the trust that people have in their institutions and each other, it is our shared values as Minnesotans, not our distrust and fear, that must guide us through this crisis. Fraud has no racial or ethnic bias, and fear and hatred as response to fraud does not rebuild trust.

When news of this fraud first broke in 2022, I was serving in the federal government — advancing democracy, combating corruption and countering authoritarianism around the world. Having worked in private philanthropy and in the public sector, I have reviewed, recommended and evaluated grants worth hundreds of millions of dollars in the past 25 years. I know the dangers of fraud and the diligent efforts needed to ensure ethical and responsible financial management.

We Minnesotans pride ourselves on fairness, integrity and common sense. We solve problems without shouting down our neighbors. Yet the conversation unfolding today has strayed far from those values. In many conversations, the entire Somali community in Minnesota has been flattened into ugly and untrue caricatures. Somali Minnesotans — a community of refugees that has rebuilt our lives here, started businesses, served in the military and contributed profoundly to our shared culture — are being treated as a monolith rather than as individuals. This is not only wrong; it is dangerous to our shared future.

Fraud is a serious crime. It deserves full and fair investigation, and those who committed it must be held accountable. But accountability must be specific, not collective. We do not hold every Minnesotan responsible for the crimes of Aimee Bock (the convicted executive director of the Feeding Our Future nonprofit at the center of many of the fraud charges) or Tom Petters (the Minnesota businessman who led a major Ponzi scheme).

We rightly expect all Minnesotans to speak out against harm and wrongdoing because that is what strengthens trust in institutions. As a Minnesotan of Somali descent, I share our values, and I call for thorough investigations that root out the fraudulent actors both within and outside the Somali community. Stealing money from the public is criminal and stealing funding from children is especially reprehensible.

When I condemn fraud, I rely on our shared value of accountability, but accountability is not enough to rebuild trust. Our Minnesota values of fairness and common sense are also needed now.

Let me say it plainly: The overwhelming majority of Somalis in Minnesota live honorably and work hard. The majority of Somalis in Minnesota are young people. Like my four children, many were born in the United States. Young people are doubly victimized by this fraud. First, services billed in their name were not delivered, as the case was with the Feeding Our Future scandal. Second, young people are now facing the brunt of the ugly rhetoric and discrimination from those political figures who are trying to profit from racism.

From my perspective, these so-called leaders who are trying to divide Minnesota are similar to the tribal leaders who destroyed Somalia. They use their verbal attacks to separate us — the U.S.-born against the immigrant, Christians against Muslims, white residents against Black residents.

Minnesota has always been at its best when it leads with values — not labels. When we choose dignity over division. Accountability over excuses. Curiosity over fear. In my work across continents, one lesson has become unshakable: Societies thrive when people see themselves as stewards of the whole, not just defenders of their group.

I also know most Minnesotans are not looking to exclude. They are eager to welcome — to taste sambusas and hummus and borscht, to hear new music, to celebrate new holidays, to learn new stories. We do not fear diversity; we fear the erosion of shared civic responsibility. We want to know that everyone who calls this place home is committed to the same principles of honesty, fairness, service, and respect for one another.

Our children are counting on us to lead from these values. They need us to be bridge-builders. We must model these values for them as caring and compassionate neighbors.

If we lead with Minnesota values — accountability, dignity, empathy and shared responsibility — we can confront fraud without fueling fear. We can strengthen trust without scapegoating, And we can build a future worthy of every Minnesotan who chooses to call this great state home.

Hamse Warfa is a CEO of an education-focused nonprofit organization. He is a former White House appointee to the U.S. State Department and a former deputy commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

