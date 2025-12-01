Opinion | Don’t blame the entire Somali community for the deeds of some bad actors

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
Minnesota is once again in the national spotlight, but for all the wrong reasons. Charges in criminal fraud cases that have involved dozens of Somali Minnesotans have ignited a wave of commentary. Too often this political rhetoric has painted an entire community of more than 80,000 Minnesotans with the actions of these bad actors.
While it is natural that incidents of deceit shake the trust that people have in their institutions and each other, it is our shared values as Minnesotans, not our distrust and fear, that must guide us through this crisis. Fraud has no racial or ethnic bias, and fear and hatred as response to fraud does not rebuild trust.
When news of this fraud first broke in 2022, I was serving in the federal government — advancing democracy, combating corruption and countering authoritarianism around the world. Having worked in private philanthropy and in the public sector, I have reviewed, recommended and evaluated grants worth hundreds of millions of dollars in the past 25 years. I know the dangers of fraud and the diligent efforts needed to ensure ethical and responsible financial management.
We Minnesotans pride ourselves on fairness, integrity and common sense. We solve problems without shouting down our neighbors. Yet the conversation unfolding today has strayed far from those values. In many conversations, the entire Somali community in Minnesota has been flattened into ugly and untrue caricatures. Somali Minnesotans — a community of refugees that has rebuilt our lives here, started businesses, served in the military and contributed profoundly to our shared culture — are being treated as a monolith rather than as individuals. This is not only wrong; it is dangerous to our shared future.
Fraud is a serious crime. It deserves full and fair investigation, and those who committed it must be held accountable. But accountability must be specific, not collective. We do not hold every Minnesotan responsible for the crimes of Aimee Bock (the convicted executive director of the Feeding Our Future nonprofit at the center of many of the fraud charges) or Tom Petters (the Minnesota businessman who led a major Ponzi scheme).
We rightly expect all Minnesotans to speak out against harm and wrongdoing because that is what strengthens trust in institutions. As a Minnesotan of Somali descent, I share our values, and I call for thorough investigations that root out the fraudulent actors both within and outside the Somali community. Stealing money from the public is criminal and stealing funding from children is especially reprehensible.