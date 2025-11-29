Opinion | In challenging times, Somali teens are cultivating beauty in Cedar-Riverside

On a glorious autumn afternoon, I went down to Cedar-Riverside, the cultural heart of the Somali American community in Minneapolis. I’d come to learn about a new program called Ground Work created by Jennifer Weber, a coach and community organizer. Weber runs the athletics and youth enrichment programs at the Brian Coyle Community Center and is a beloved and well-connected figure in the neighborhood — the kind of person who knows the name of every kid who passes through the rec center, knows their families, asks after hooyo and auntie and how big bro is doing at his new job. I worked for Weber as an assistant basketball coach a few years back and knew some of the kids involved in her new project.