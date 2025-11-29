Opinion | In challenging times, Somali teens are cultivating beauty in Cedar-Riverside

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
On a glorious autumn afternoon, I went down to Cedar-Riverside, the cultural heart of the Somali American community in Minneapolis. I’d come to learn about a new program called Ground Work created by Jennifer Weber, a coach and community organizer. Weber runs the athletics and youth enrichment programs at the Brian Coyle Community Center and is a beloved and well-connected figure in the neighborhood — the kind of person who knows the name of every kid who passes through the rec center, knows their families, asks after hooyo and auntie and how big bro is doing at his new job. I worked for Weber as an assistant basketball coach a few years back and knew some of the kids involved in her new project.
“You’re going to want to see this,” Weber texted me.
Outside the Coyle Center, I found a group of 10 bubbly Somali teenagers fidgeting with the nervous energy of kids about to give a class presentation. They were going to lead us on a tour. Along with me were Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner Todd Barnette, members of the West Bank Business Association and other neighborhood stakeholders.
Ground Work’s mission is to reclaim blighted parts of Cedar-Riverside — corners fallen into disrepair, empty lots blown through with garbage, alcoves that have become narcotics hubs. The program is youth-led and culturally attuned. Funded by grants and community backers, Weber hired a team of motivated local teens and, after polling the neighborhood youth council about what parts of the West Bank felt unsafe, the group launched into a project of rejuvenation.
As the late afternoon sun lit up the towers of Riverside Plaza, we arrived at what had formerly been a dirt patch with a dead tree and was now a thriving food garden planted earlier in the season with tomatoes, cucumbers, watermelon, kale, lettuce and squash. One of the kids had the notion that it would be an ideal place for Somali elders to sit in the sunshine, so the group built a retaining wall for the garden with that height requirement in mind.
“That sitting wall was the best project,” Firomsa Sabsibe, one of the tour leaders, told me. “We see the elders sitting there every day under the tree.” Weber said the group didn’t even have to harvest the garden at season’s end. Neighbors plucked what they needed over the summer months, and by fall the garden had served its purpose.