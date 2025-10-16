Anonymous funders of ‘Precarious State’ film stay ... anonymous

It’s still not known who paid for Rick Kupchella’s hourlong video “Precarious State,” which leans on selective data and second-hand characterizations of Minneapolis politicians to largely pan the city while discussing crime, taxes, the business community and city politics.
Kupchella has declined to say who paid for the film, or for its airing statewide earlier this month on ABC affiliates as paid programming without commercial breaks.
“They are not interested in credit,” Kupchella said of the funders in an interview with the Minnesota Star Tribune.
The funders may not want credit, but one attorney who was in the film said it may fall under a state law requiring donors to step forward, given its timing one month before the city election and its clear advocacy against City Council members aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America.
Anonymous funders
So far, Kupchella has been asked by the Star Tribune, the Fargo Forum newspaper, WCCO Radio host Jason DeRusha and others to identify who paid for the film. Kupchella has only characterized his donors as “business and community leaders.” He didn’t respond to an email sent Thursday asking the question again.
So who paid for it?
The film doesn’t mention Mayor Jacob Frey, but it attacks his Minneapolis City Council opponents and those supported by the local chapter of the DSA, which includes Frey challenger Omar Fateh.
Frey campaign spokesman Darwin Forsyth said the Frey campaign did not sponsor the film or help pay for it. He pointed to Frey’s publicly available campaign finance records as confirmation.